Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 68.8 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Gosder Cherilus
Summary:
Dalton Wagner has an enormous frame, and he moves surprisingly well in space. He consistently sustains blocks in pass protection and can run defensive ends out of the play vs. the run. He'll struggle vs. twitched-up pass-rushers because of his size, but he has consistently good tape for the Razorbacks.
Strengths:
- Enormous frame (6-foot-8), long legs, arms
- Will engulf smaller EDGE/LB types
- Athletic in small areas
- Long arms allow him to lock up smaller DE types in passpro; can sustain blocks
Weaknesses:
- Will be 25 in October 2023
- Can sometimes struggle with smaller/quicker edge rushers
- Can struggle in space vs. LB/S types to land block