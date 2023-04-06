Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.8 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Gosder Cherilus

Summary:

Dalton Wagner has an enormous frame, and he moves surprisingly well in space. He consistently sustains blocks in pass protection and can run defensive ends out of the play vs. the run. He'll struggle vs. twitched-up pass-rushers because of his size, but he has consistently good tape for the Razorbacks.

Strengths:

Enormous frame (6-foot-8), long legs, arms

Will engulf smaller EDGE/LB types

Athletic in small areas

Long arms allow him to lock up smaller DE types in passpro; can sustain blocks

Weaknesses: