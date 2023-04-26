Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.37 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Marquez Stevenson

Summary:

Derius Davis is a small, dynamic return man/possesion slot option. He's not a super experienced or crisp route-runner but is more of a weapon athletically right now than anything else. He bounces around the field and has quality explosion. He also has serious breakaway speed, although he doesn't play quite as fast as his combine numbers indicate. He's exactly what you would expect from a special returner in college. He excels in space and is good at finding little cracks in the defense on screens and short, underneath throws. In a niche role, he could be an effective part of an offense.

Strengths:

Dynamic feet and scary in space

Burst into daylight is dangerous

Plus return skills that show as a receiver after the catch

Weaknesses: