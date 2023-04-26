Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.37 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Marquez Stevenson
Summary:
Derius Davis is a small, dynamic return man/possesion slot option. He's not a super experienced or crisp route-runner but is more of a weapon athletically right now than anything else. He bounces around the field and has quality explosion. He also has serious breakaway speed, although he doesn't play quite as fast as his combine numbers indicate. He's exactly what you would expect from a special returner in college. He excels in space and is good at finding little cracks in the defense on screens and short, underneath throws. In a niche role, he could be an effective part of an offense.
Strengths:
- Dynamic feet and scary in space
- Burst into daylight is dangerous
- Plus return skills that show as a receiver after the catch
Weaknesses:
- Major lack of size
- Despite suddenness, not an advanced route-runner
- Not a contact balance type
- More of an athlete playing receiver than anything else