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What if I told you Round 1 would have four trades, six offensive linemen would come off the board and the Big 12 would produce the first defender selected? 

Well, those things actually happened ... in my mock draft. Hopefully you're satisfied with who I have your favorite team selecting.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
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Fernando Mendoza QB
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3535
RUYDS
276
INTS
6
TDS
48
This has been the worst-kept secret since December, and it makes perfect sense. Vegas is convinced he's the guy, so this is the right move.
Round 1 - Pick 2
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David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jets defense recorded only 26 sacks (31st) last year. The best way to improve your entire defense is to add defenders who can pressure QBs. Bailey was one of the best rushers in college football, a tone-setter who fits Aaron Glenn's archetype and gives this defense the juice it desperately needs.
Round 1 - Pick 3
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Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The NFC West is a QB gauntlet, with two Super Bowl-winning signal-callers (one MVP) and a third (Brock Purdy) who has already made a Super Bowl with a 67.3% career winning percentage. Defense is a must, and Reese is a violent, rangy defender.
Round 1 - Pick 4
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Jeremiyah Love RB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
1372
YDS/ATT
6.9
REYDS
280
TDS
21
Arguably the best player in the draft, Love can have a three-down impact on every offensive possession. If Tennessee wants to see growth from second-year QB Cam Ward, adding the best offensive weapon in the draft will help his development and give this offense an identity piece.
Round 1 - Pick 5
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Francis Mauigoa OT
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
A young QB's best friend is good protection. The Giants brought back Jermaine Eluemunor to protect the right side, but Mauigoa is too good to pass up here. If needed, he can become an All-Pro guard and turn what was once a weakness into a strength for the G-Men.
Round 1 - Pick 6
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Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
One of the more versatile offensive linemen in the draft with hot tape. Injuries and depth were issues for Cleveland last year on the O-line, and adding Fano helps erase those concerns. His versatility is the selling point.
Round 1 - Pick 7
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Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
51
REYDS
875
YDS/REC
17.2
TDS
9
Washington needs a WR2 with real upside, and Tate gives them a long-term answer while helping stabilize the uncertainty at the position outside of Terry McLaurin.
  Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 8
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Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Dallas trades up four spots to select Sonny Styles, arguably the most athletic player in the draft, filling a major void in the middle of its defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
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Mansoor Delane CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Cornerback is a huge need after losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Delane is plug-and-play with inside-outside versatility and gives Kansas City immediate help.
  From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 10
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Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
61
REYDS
711
YDS/REC
11.7
TDS
9
When healthy, Jordyn Tyson could be considered the best WR in this draft, and it sounds like he's healthy. Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely and Tyson -- good luck slowing that trio down.
Round 1 - Pick 11
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Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Even though McCoy didn't play a down in 2025, his 2024 tape was impressive. He's explosive, twitchy and knows how to take a No. 1 receiver away.
  Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
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Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
New Orleans trades back and still gets its guy. Bain is a Saints-type DL -- violent, heavy-handed and a disruptive presence. The Big Easy won't be easy for visiting QBs this year with his addition.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 13
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Caleb Downs S
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
This is a home run. Downs, Lloyd and Phillips give Carolina a top-10 defensive core instantly, making this unit look beyond scary.
Round 1 - Pick 14
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Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
51
REYDS
560
YDS/REC
11
TDS
8
Baltimore loves unicorns, and Sadiq is a matchup nightmare who gives Lamar Jackson a new dimension. We've all seen the magic Jackson and Mark Andrews create, but Sadiq is a different magician. His tricks happen fast -- 4.3 fast -- and it's hard to pass that up.
Round 1 - Pick 15
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Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ioane is the safest interior offensive lineman available. Last year, Tampa Bay's running game was inconsistent, and Baker Mayfield took a beating at times. Ioane instantly improves both areas and gives the Bucs the O-line stability they need.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
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Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
79
REYDS
1156
YDS/REC
14.6
TDS
13
Lemon is a perfect complement to Garrett Wilson and fills a big need in the passing game.
Round 1 - Pick 17
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Monroe Freeling OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
5th
A few years back, the offensive line was a major strength for Detroit. Now there are some concerns up front, and Freeling helps address those.
Round 1 - Pick 18
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Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Minnesota needs a pass rush in a division full of high-end QBs, and Mesidor fits Brian Flores' style. When you're facing Jordan Love, Jared Goff and Caleb Williams, defensive pressure is a must.
  Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 19
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Omar Cooper Jr. WR
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
69
REYDS
937
YDS/REC
13.6
TDS
14
Cooper is a football player who happens to play WR, a perfect fit for Sean McVay. He loves smart, tough, versatile receivers, so this is very on-brand.
  Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 20
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Kadyn Proctor OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Protecting Patrick Mahomes is the only correct answer. In 14 games, he was sacked 34 times, the second-most in his career, so keeping him upright is a must. Proctor has All-Pro traits.
Round 1 - Pick 21
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KC Concepcion WR
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
61
REYDS
919
YDS/REC
15.1
TDS
12
Pittsburgh's passing game lacked juice a year ago, and Concepcion brings a cooler full of it. He's instant electricity with a four-down impact and gives the Steelers the explosive playmaker they need.
Round 1 - Pick 22
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Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
1st
Interior pressure is the Chargers' biggest defensive hole, especially in the AFC West. Woods is a high-upside swing, and his potential makes this a slam-dunk selection for L.A.
Round 1 - Pick 23
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Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
We saw last year how important the O-line is in Philly. Injuries and lack of depth derailed the entire offense. With Lane Johnson's future uncertain after the 2026 season, this gives them a clear succession plan moving forward. Smart, boring, correct.
  From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
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Denzel Boston WR
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
62
REYDS
881
YDS/REC
14.2
TDS
12
Cleveland needs size and reliability at WR, and Boston gives them both. His size, speed and catch radius make him a great asset for whoever is at QB.
Round 1 - Pick 25
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Kayden McDonald DL
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bears had no problem creating turnovers in 2025, but stopping the run was an issue. McDonald helps fix that as a plug-and-play run stuffer.
Round 1 - Pick 26
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CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
You never question linebackers from Georgia -- they're pro ready -- and Buffalo needs a defensive leader. CJ Allen is smart and violent, which fits what Jim Leonard wants.
Round 1 - Pick 27
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Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are both coming off season-ending injuries, and Bryce Huff unexpectedly retired, so you can see why Faulk is needed.
Round 1 - Pick 28
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Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
6th
Houston stacking defensive talent is terrifying, and Banks is a luxury pick with massive upside. The rich get richer, and his potential in this defense won't be fair for the AFC South.
  Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 29
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Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
6th
Hood is one of the more patient CBs in this draft at the line of scrimmage and is very comfortable in press, reminding me of Jaylon Johnson. He fits the Cowboys' new defensive identity and could be a Day 1 starter.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
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Dillon Thieneman S
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Miami's secondary overhaul continues, and this revamped group could use the versatility Thieneman brings. The 4.35-second 40-yard dash he ran in Indy matches the speed you see on film.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 31
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Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3567
RUYDS
93
INTS
5
TDS
30
Quarterback is a major need, and Simpson is the consensus No. 2 QB in this draft, so Arizona couldn't afford to wait and risk missing on him. Simpson at 31 feels like the most realistic outcome for the Cardinals.
Round 1 - Pick 32
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R Mason Thomas DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
This is a Seahawks defender through and through: bendy and violent with a non-stop motor. Thomas is relentless and physical, and it won't take long for him to fit in.