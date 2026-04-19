Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 This has been the worst-kept secret since December, and it makes perfect sense. Vegas is convinced he's the guy, so this is the right move.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets defense recorded only 26 sacks (31st) last year. The best way to improve your entire defense is to add defenders who can pressure QBs. Bailey was one of the best rushers in college football, a tone-setter who fits Aaron Glenn's archetype and gives this defense the juice it desperately needs.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The NFC West is a QB gauntlet, with two Super Bowl-winning signal-callers (one MVP) and a third (Brock Purdy) who has already made a Super Bowl with a 67.3% career winning percentage. Defense is a must, and Reese is a violent, rangy defender.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Arguably the best player in the draft, Love can have a three-down impact on every offensive possession. If Tennessee wants to see growth from second-year QB Cam Ward, adding the best offensive weapon in the draft will help his development and give this offense an identity piece.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th A young QB's best friend is good protection. The Giants brought back Jermaine Eluemunor to protect the right side, but Mauigoa is too good to pass up here. If needed, he can become an All-Pro guard and turn what was once a weakness into a strength for the G-Men.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd One of the more versatile offensive linemen in the draft with hot tape. Injuries and depth were issues for Cleveland last year on the O-line, and adding Fano helps erase those concerns. His versatility is the selling point.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Washington needs a WR2 with real upside, and Tate gives them a long-term answer while helping stabilize the uncertainty at the position outside of Terry McLaurin.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 8 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas trades up four spots to select Sonny Styles, arguably the most athletic player in the draft, filling a major void in the middle of its defense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Cornerback is a huge need after losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Delane is plug-and-play with inside-outside versatility and gives Kansas City immediate help.

From From Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 10 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 When healthy, Jordyn Tyson could be considered the best WR in this draft, and it sounds like he's healthy. Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely and Tyson -- good luck slowing that trio down.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Even though McCoy didn't play a down in 2025, his 2024 tape was impressive. He's explosive, twitchy and knows how to take a No. 1 receiver away.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans trades back and still gets its guy. Bain is a Saints-type DL -- violent, heavy-handed and a disruptive presence. The Big Easy won't be easy for visiting QBs this year with his addition.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 13 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st This is a home run. Downs, Lloyd and Phillips give Carolina a top-10 defensive core instantly, making this unit look beyond scary.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Baltimore loves unicorns, and Sadiq is a matchup nightmare who gives Lamar Jackson a new dimension. We've all seen the magic Jackson and Mark Andrews create, but Sadiq is a different magician. His tricks happen fast -- 4.3 fast -- and it's hard to pass that up.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Ioane is the safest interior offensive lineman available. Last year, Tampa Bay's running game was inconsistent, and Baker Mayfield took a beating at times. Ioane instantly improves both areas and gives the Bucs the O-line stability they need.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Lemon is a perfect complement to Garrett Wilson and fills a big need in the passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th A few years back, the offensive line was a major strength for Detroit. Now there are some concerns up front, and Freeling helps address those.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Minnesota needs a pass rush in a division full of high-end QBs, and Mesidor fits Brian Flores' style. When you're facing Jordan Love, Jared Goff and Caleb Williams, defensive pressure is a must.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 19 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Cooper is a football player who happens to play WR, a perfect fit for Sean McVay. He loves smart, tough, versatile receivers, so this is very on-brand.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 20 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Protecting Patrick Mahomes is the only correct answer. In 14 games, he was sacked 34 times, the second-most in his career, so keeping him upright is a must. Proctor has All-Pro traits.

Round 1 - Pick 21 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Pittsburgh's passing game lacked juice a year ago, and Concepcion brings a cooler full of it. He's instant electricity with a four-down impact and gives the Steelers the explosive playmaker they need.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Interior pressure is the Chargers' biggest defensive hole, especially in the AFC West. Woods is a high-upside swing, and his potential makes this a slam-dunk selection for L.A.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th We saw last year how important the O-line is in Philly. Injuries and lack of depth derailed the entire offense. With Lane Johnson's future uncertain after the 2026 season, this gives them a clear succession plan moving forward. Smart, boring, correct.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Cleveland needs size and reliability at WR, and Boston gives them both. His size, speed and catch radius make him a great asset for whoever is at QB.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears had no problem creating turnovers in 2025, but stopping the run was an issue. McDonald helps fix that as a plug-and-play run stuffer.

Round 1 - Pick 26 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 5th You never question linebackers from Georgia -- they're pro ready -- and Buffalo needs a defensive leader. CJ Allen is smart and violent, which fits what Jim Leonard wants.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are both coming off season-ending injuries, and Bryce Huff unexpectedly retired, so you can see why Faulk is needed.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 6th Houston stacking defensive talent is terrifying, and Banks is a luxury pick with massive upside. The rich get richer, and his potential in this defense won't be fair for the AFC South.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 29 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th Hood is one of the more patient CBs in this draft at the line of scrimmage and is very comfortable in press, reminding me of Jaylon Johnson. He fits the Cowboys' new defensive identity and could be a Day 1 starter.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami's secondary overhaul continues, and this revamped group could use the versatility Thieneman brings. The 4.35-second 40-yard dash he ran in Indy matches the speed you see on film.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 31 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 Quarterback is a major need, and Simpson is the consensus No. 2 QB in this draft, so Arizona couldn't afford to wait and risk missing on him. Simpson at 31 feels like the most realistic outcome for the Cardinals.