2026 NFL mock draft: Trades galore as Patrick Mahomes gets a bodyguard, Cowboys find new face of their defense
Former NFL CB and two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden predicts all 32 first-round picks
What if I told you Round 1 would have four trades, six offensive linemen would come off the board and the Big 12 would produce the first defender selected?
Well, those things actually happened ... in my mock draft. Hopefully you're satisfied with who I have your favorite team selecting.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
This has been the worst-kept secret since December, and it makes perfect sense. Vegas is convinced he's the guy, so this is the right move.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Jets defense recorded only 26 sacks (31st) last year. The best way to improve your entire defense is to add defenders who can pressure QBs. Bailey was one of the best rushers in college football, a tone-setter who fits Aaron Glenn's archetype and gives this defense the juice it desperately needs.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The NFC West is a QB gauntlet, with two Super Bowl-winning signal-callers (one MVP) and a third (Brock Purdy) who has already made a Super Bowl with a 67.3% career winning percentage. Defense is a must, and Reese is a violent, rangy defender.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Arguably the best player in the draft, Love can have a three-down impact on every offensive possession. If Tennessee wants to see growth from second-year QB Cam Ward, adding the best offensive weapon in the draft will help his development and give this offense an identity piece.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
A young QB's best friend is good protection. The Giants brought back Jermaine Eluemunor to protect the right side, but Mauigoa is too good to pass up here. If needed, he can become an All-Pro guard and turn what was once a weakness into a strength for the G-Men.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
One of the more versatile offensive linemen in the draft with hot tape. Injuries and depth were issues for Cleveland last year on the O-line, and adding Fano helps erase those concerns. His versatility is the selling point.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Washington needs a WR2 with real upside, and Tate gives them a long-term answer while helping stabilize the uncertainty at the position outside of Terry McLaurin.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 8
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Dallas trades up four spots to select Sonny Styles, arguably the most athletic player in the draft, filling a major void in the middle of its defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Cornerback is a huge need after losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Delane is plug-and-play with inside-outside versatility and gives Kansas City immediate help.
From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
When healthy, Jordyn Tyson could be considered the best WR in this draft, and it sounds like he's healthy. Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely and Tyson -- good luck slowing that trio down.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Even though McCoy didn't play a down in 2025, his 2024 tape was impressive. He's explosive, twitchy and knows how to take a No. 1 receiver away.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
New Orleans trades back and still gets its guy. Bain is a Saints-type DL -- violent, heavy-handed and a disruptive presence. The Big Easy won't be easy for visiting QBs this year with his addition.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
This is a home run. Downs, Lloyd and Phillips give Carolina a top-10 defensive core instantly, making this unit look beyond scary.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Baltimore loves unicorns, and Sadiq is a matchup nightmare who gives Lamar Jackson a new dimension. We've all seen the magic Jackson and Mark Andrews create, but Sadiq is a different magician. His tricks happen fast -- 4.3 fast -- and it's hard to pass that up.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Ioane is the safest interior offensive lineman available. Last year, Tampa Bay's running game was inconsistent, and Baker Mayfield took a beating at times. Ioane instantly improves both areas and gives the Bucs the O-line stability they need.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Lemon is a perfect complement to Garrett Wilson and fills a big need in the passing game.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
A few years back, the offensive line was a major strength for Detroit. Now there are some concerns up front, and Freeling helps address those.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Minnesota needs a pass rush in a division full of high-end QBs, and Mesidor fits Brian Flores' style. When you're facing Jordan Love, Jared Goff and Caleb Williams, defensive pressure is a must.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Cooper is a football player who happens to play WR, a perfect fit for Sean McVay. He loves smart, tough, versatile receivers, so this is very on-brand.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Protecting Patrick Mahomes is the only correct answer. In 14 games, he was sacked 34 times, the second-most in his career, so keeping him upright is a must. Proctor has All-Pro traits.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Pittsburgh's passing game lacked juice a year ago, and Concepcion brings a cooler full of it. He's instant electricity with a four-down impact and gives the Steelers the explosive playmaker they need.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Interior pressure is the Chargers' biggest defensive hole, especially in the AFC West. Woods is a high-upside swing, and his potential makes this a slam-dunk selection for L.A.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
We saw last year how important the O-line is in Philly. Injuries and lack of depth derailed the entire offense. With Lane Johnson's future uncertain after the 2026 season, this gives them a clear succession plan moving forward. Smart, boring, correct.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Cleveland needs size and reliability at WR, and Boston gives them both. His size, speed and catch radius make him a great asset for whoever is at QB.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
The Bears had no problem creating turnovers in 2025, but stopping the run was an issue. McDonald helps fix that as a plug-and-play run stuffer.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are both coming off season-ending injuries, and Bryce Huff unexpectedly retired, so you can see why Faulk is needed.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
Houston stacking defensive talent is terrifying, and Banks is a luxury pick with massive upside. The rich get richer, and his potential in this defense won't be fair for the AFC South.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 29
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Hood is one of the more patient CBs in this draft at the line of scrimmage and is very comfortable in press, reminding me of Jaylon Johnson. He fits the Cowboys' new defensive identity and could be a Day 1 starter.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Miami's secondary overhaul continues, and this revamped group could use the versatility Thieneman brings. The 4.35-second 40-yard dash he ran in Indy matches the speed you see on film.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 31
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
Quarterback is a major need, and Simpson is the consensus No. 2 QB in this draft, so Arizona couldn't afford to wait and risk missing on him. Simpson at 31 feels like the most realistic outcome for the Cardinals.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
This is a Seahawks defender through and through: bendy and violent with a non-stop motor. Thomas is relentless and physical, and it won't take long for him to fit in.