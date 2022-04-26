Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.95 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jakeem Grant

Strengths:

Super-tiny twitch/speed based WR who will scare bigger, slower-footed CBs on the outside or in the slot in the NFL. Double-move master who effortlessly make his vertical break, often leaving defenders in no-mans land. Not strictly a burner. Has intricate WR skills. Tracks it awesomely over his shoulder deep and will make diving grabs. Some leaping ability too so he doesn't play as small as his short stature indicates. Scary-fast speed.

Weaknesses:

Didn't see much press in college and it's safe to assume longer CBs will get the best of him often at NFL level. Twitch is higher-end but not as ridiculous as his light weight would indicate. YAC is almost all mostly speed-based. Not a Tavon Austin-juke specimen.

Accolades: