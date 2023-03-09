Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.49 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Dawuane Smoot

Summary:

Durell Nchami is a sleeper edge rusher with a plethora of pass-rush moves to beat blockers around the corner or to the inside. He's quicker than he is explosive, and there's impressive bend to his game. His high rushes sap his power, and he was never able to recreate the high-level efficiency from early in his college career.

Strengths:

Big, lengthy rusher with an intriguing, athletic build

Loaded arsenal of slippery pass-rush moves

Bend and dip flashes are high-end

Weaknesses: