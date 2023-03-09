Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.12 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Kendall Simmons

Summary:

Emil Ekiyor Jr. is a powerfully built right guard for Alabama who didn't allow a sack the last two seasons. Took some reps at center at the Senior Bowl and could offer game-day position flexibility at the next level. Excels as a run blocker but shows proficiency in pass protection, too.

Strengths:

Powerful frame, thick lower and upper body

Stays in balance in passpro, doesn't lunge, reacts quickly; if his man isn't rushing, will quickly look to help linemates with interior DL

Moves well laterally in passpro vs. smaller, quicker LB types

Handles interior twists/stunts well

Moves surprisingly well in space for size, combo-blocks with purpose, looks to put second-level defender in bleachers

Weaknesses: