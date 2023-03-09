Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 80.12 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Kendall Simmons
Summary:
Emil Ekiyor Jr. is a powerfully built right guard for Alabama who didn't allow a sack the last two seasons. Took some reps at center at the Senior Bowl and could offer game-day position flexibility at the next level. Excels as a run blocker but shows proficiency in pass protection, too.
Strengths:
- Powerful frame, thick lower and upper body
- Stays in balance in passpro, doesn't lunge, reacts quickly; if his man isn't rushing, will quickly look to help linemates with interior DL
- Moves well laterally in passpro vs. smaller, quicker LB types
- Handles interior twists/stunts well
- Moves surprisingly well in space for size, combo-blocks with purpose, looks to put second-level defender in bleachers
Weaknesses:
- Can sometimes struggle to sustain 1-on-1 blocks
- On rare occasion can get over toes when exploding off the snap and get off-balance/beat by quick swim