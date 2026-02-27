Off-the-wall questioning is fairly common during the evaluation process leading up to the NFL Draft. Sometimes, head coaches and front office members throw random questions at players during interviews simply to see how they react when things go off-kilter.

In Fernando Mendoza's case, the most bizarre moment he's encountered so far during draft interviews wasn't a question at all. Instead, it was a request that he find himself in handcuffs. Literally.

"I don't know if I can say this," a smirking Mendoza said when CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala asked about the strangest questions he's received. "It was, 'Hey, maybe you should get arrested.'"

Mendoza clarified that the team suggesting he get arrested did so in hopes it would impact his draft stock enough for him to slide out of being the No. 1 overall pick, which he is widely expected to be. He also quickly noted the club was not one of the teams he had a formal interview with.

"Hopefully, I don't get arrested," he chuckled.

Of course, this was a tongue-in-cheek remark from a team wishing it were in position to select Mendoza. That's especially true with this year's draft class lacking high-end quarterback talent, while the free agent and trade markets also don't feature clear-cut cornerstone options.

The Indiana signal-caller is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which means he's currently projected to land in Las Vegas with the Raiders. During his press conference Friday, he gave a rave review of his formal interview with the organization.

"It was a fantastic interview," Mendoza said, via NFL.com. "Coaching staff was in there. We went over some of my previous plays and did plays on the board. I thought it was a great meeting. I know they have the No. 1 pick, but anything can happen in the draft. Excited for the opportunity and whatever team drafts me, I am going to give everything I got to them."

He also added that he'd be thrilled wherever he ends up, "whether it's the No. 1 pick or whether it's, you know, the 199th pick." That was a not-so-subtle nod to his likely soon-to-be boss, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who was famously the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Mendoza is coming off a historic 2025 season for the Hoosiers, leading the program to a 16-0 record, a Heisman Trophy and a win over Miami in the CFP National Championship. He completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions while also adding 276 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.