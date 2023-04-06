Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.37 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Brady Breeze

Summary:

Gervarrius Owens is a safety with good size, but he lacks proper tackling technique, often arriving head down. He is a good communicator with disciplined eyes that translate to ball production. He has a tendency to close off half the field with a side-pedal technique.

Strengths:

Good size for the position

Disciplined eyes lead to good ball production

Vocal leader

Weaknesses: