Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.37 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Brady Breeze

Summary:

Gervarrius Owens is a safety with good size, but he lacks proper tackling technique, often arriving head down. He is a good communicator with disciplined eyes that translate to ball production. He has a tendency to close off half the field with a side-pedal technique.

Strengths:

  • Good size for the position
  • Disciplined eyes lead to good ball production
  • Vocal leader

Weaknesses:

  • Below-average burst
  • Poor tackling technique
  • Closes off half of the field with a side-pedal technique