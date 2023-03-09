Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.91 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jalen Mills

Summary:

Jay Ward is a thin-framed safety who has a past at the cornerback position. Teams will find value in that flexibility. He has average top-end and recovery speed but often finds himself around the football because of his awareness and high motor. Ward lacks ideal play strength, and tackling efforts suffer as a result.

Strengths:

Positional flexibility having played both cornerback and safety

Good awareness; seemingly always around the football

Good length

Good work ethic

Weaknesses: