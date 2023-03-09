Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.91 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Jalen Mills
Summary:
Jay Ward is a thin-framed safety who has a past at the cornerback position. Teams will find value in that flexibility. He has average top-end and recovery speed but often finds himself around the football because of his awareness and high motor. Ward lacks ideal play strength, and tackling efforts suffer as a result.
Strengths:
- Positional flexibility having played both cornerback and safety
- Good awareness; seemingly always around the football
- Good length
- Good work ethic
Weaknesses:
- Lean build impacts overall play strength
- 15 missed tackles in 2022
- Average top-end speed
- Average recovery speed