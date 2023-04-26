Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 56.21 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Michael Dogbe

Summary:

Jayson Ademilola has the size that allows him to play multiple roles on the defensive line depending upon the situation. He is relentless in pursuit but has below-average explosion and first-step quickness. He has a dense lower body, which makes it difficult for blockers to recover when he gets on their hip.

Strengths:

  • Versatility to play multiple roles depending upon the situation
  • Relentless pursuit
  • Dense lower body makes it difficult for blockers to recover when he gets on their hip

Weaknesses:

  • Pad level is too high
  • Below-average explosion and first-step quickness
  • Struggles getting off blocks