Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 56.21 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Michael Dogbe

Summary:

Jayson Ademilola has the size that allows him to play multiple roles on the defensive line depending upon the situation. He is relentless in pursuit but has below-average explosion and first-step quickness. He has a dense lower body, which makes it difficult for blockers to recover when he gets on their hip.

Strengths:

Versatility to play multiple roles depending upon the situation

Relentless pursuit

Dense lower body makes it difficult for blockers to recover when he gets on their hip

Weaknesses: