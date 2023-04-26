Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 56.21 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Michael Dogbe
Summary:
Jayson Ademilola has the size that allows him to play multiple roles on the defensive line depending upon the situation. He is relentless in pursuit but has below-average explosion and first-step quickness. He has a dense lower body, which makes it difficult for blockers to recover when he gets on their hip.
Strengths:
- Versatility to play multiple roles depending upon the situation
- Relentless pursuit
- Dense lower body makes it difficult for blockers to recover when he gets on their hip
Weaknesses:
- Pad level is too high
- Below-average explosion and first-step quickness
- Struggles getting off blocks