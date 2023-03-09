Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.21 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jayron Kearse

Summary:

JL Skinner is a tall player with long arms who is capable of impacting pass windows. He uses that length, as well as active eyes and burst, to make plays on the ball. Skinner has shown an ability to break his feet down in space and wrap up tackles, but struggles when he arrives head down and does not play through the core. He has a lean build, so overall play strength suffers. As a high-waisted player, transitioning across the field and man-coverage roles are a concern.

Strengths:

Great length

Active eyes and burst to close downhill

Breaks his feet down in space and wraps up to finish tackles

Established history of ball production

Weaknesses: