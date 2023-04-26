Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.91 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Justin Cole
Summary:
Jordan Wright has good size and top-end speed but he needs to develop more pass-rush moves. He brings the energy and always finds himself around the football. Wright needs to do a better job of getting off blocks, and his overall play strength needs to improve.
Strengths:
- Brings the energy
- Always around the ball
- Good top-end speed
Weaknesses:
- Needs more diverse pass-rush arsenal
- Needs to do a better job of getting off blocks
- Overall play strength needs to improve
- Lacks pass-rush production