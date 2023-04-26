Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Justin Cole

Summary:

Jordan Wright has good size and top-end speed but he needs to develop more pass-rush moves. He brings the energy and always finds himself around the football. Wright needs to do a better job of getting off blocks, and his overall play strength needs to improve.

Strengths:

Brings the energy

Always around the ball

Good top-end speed

Weaknesses: