Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Justin Cole

Summary:

Jordan Wright has good size and top-end speed but he needs to develop more pass-rush moves. He brings the energy and always finds himself around the football. Wright needs to do a better job of getting off blocks, and his overall play strength needs to improve.

Strengths:

  • Brings the energy
  • Always around the ball
  • Good top-end speed

Weaknesses:

  • Needs more diverse pass-rush arsenal
  • Needs to do a better job of getting off blocks
  • Overall play strength needs to improve
  • Lacks pass-rush production