Although the Packers secured a 17-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, Green Bay suffered a big loss as well.

While the injury is still being evaluated, the Packers fear that star third-year linebacker Edgerrin Cooper sustained a torn Achilles tendon against Tampa Bay, sources tell CBS Sports.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed CBS Sports' report during his postgame press conference, noting that Cooper's Achilles injury is "not good" and that he'd "suspect" it will be a season-ending injury.

The 24-year-old Cooper, a second-round draft pick in 2024 out of Texas A&M, had been continuing to emerge as one of the young linebackers in the NFL. After tallying 205 total tackles during his first two seasons with the Packers, Cooper had 30 tackles and three sacks through the first three-and-a-half games of this season before the injury.

He had nine tackles and a sack Sunday against Tampa Bay before sustaining the injury and having to be carted off the field.

Green Bay, which improved to 2-2 with the win over the Buccaneers, faces the 3-1 Bears next week.