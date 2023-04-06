Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.93 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Uchenna Nwosu

Summary:

Jose Ramirez is a decently long/strength rush OLB type with good flexibility and an established pass-rush plan in most occasions. He can string moves together but has trouble disengaging from bigger, stronger blockers. He uses inside/outside moves and will even spin to find space. He loves the straight arm to keep separation between him and the OT. He has good, not great burst off the line and sustained speed into the backfield. He works hard as an edge setter, and while he's simply not powerful enough to be consistent in that area yet, his awareness allows him to get off blocks to make plays on outside runs. Bend he shows as a pass-rusher is legit albeit not elite. His pass-rush prowess and wherewithal as a run defender make him a worthwhile Day 3 pick.

Strengths:

Uses his well-developed arsenal of pass-rush maneuvers

Diversifies the direction of his rushes, not just an outside speed rusher

Has a spin move

Despite his smaller size, he makes a concerted effort against the run

Weaknesses: