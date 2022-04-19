Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.93 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Jaylen Watkins
Strengths:
Willing to come downhill and make a play in the backfield. Great top end speed to carry a route vertically. Does a good job of playing the ball in the air. Good awareness of what is happening around him.
Weaknesses:
Gets stuck at the route stem and is often back on his heels. Gambles at the stem. Has to do a better job of coming to balance in open space to make a square tackle.
Accolades:
- Career: 45 games with 22 starts
- 2021: Lone interception returned for a TD