Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.93 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jaylen Watkins

Strengths:

Willing to come downhill and make a play in the backfield. Great top end speed to carry a route vertically. Does a good job of playing the ball in the air. Good awareness of what is happening around him.

Weaknesses:

Gets stuck at the route stem and is often back on his heels. Gambles at the stem. Has to do a better job of coming to balance in open space to make a square tackle.

Accolades: