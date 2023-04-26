Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 53.77 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Dontario Drummond
Summary:
Malik Heath is an average athlete who excels vs. zone defenses, especially in the middle of the field. Tough with YAC ability -- more slippery in space than elusive -- Heath doesn't offer return ability, which means his best path to an NFL roster spot could come on coverage teams.
Strengths:
- Not particularly twitchy but has straightline YAC ability; more slippery than elusive
- Excels vs. zone; finds holes in middle of field consistently
- Willing to go up for tough catches
Weaknesses:
- Willing but needs work as blocker in space
- Can get knocked off route at stem; needs to be a little more physical at top
- Will struggle to stack DB types on vertical routes