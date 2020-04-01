Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

NFL Draft analysis for Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Coverage ability
  • Major experience at collegiate level
  • Plays faster than his athleticism due to quick recognition
  • Sideline-to-sideline range

Weaknesses:

  • Two major injuries in college
  • On the smaller side for the linebacker spot
  • Twitch lacks at times
  • Doesn't have the athleticism to carry downfield in man
