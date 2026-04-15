With the 2026 NFL Draft a little more than a week away, it's time to get a little bold. It feels like we know what's going to happen with the first pick in the draft, as Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza likely heads to the Las Vegas Raiders, but after that it still feels like the rest of the draft is up for grabs.

The 2026 class doesn't have the same depth or star power as previous classes, so it wouldn't surprise me if there are a lot of unknowns heading into Round 1 outside of Mendoza.

That gives us a chance to make some crazy predictions. Here are 10 things I think will happen in Round 1 that could shake up the rest of the draft.

1. Kayden McDonald is the only DT drafted

This defensive tackle class is fascinating for many reasons, but the biggest one is because the consensus top two might not be drafted in the first round. Clemson's Peter Woods and Florida's Caleb Banks have the highest potential in this class as true three-techniques with pass-rush upside, but both have significant questions to answer.

Banks has had multiple foot injuries -- one before the 2025 season that kept him out all but three games and another before the NFL Scouting Combine that could push him all the way out of Round 1. Defensive tackles with his size (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) and multiple foot injuries are scary, even though Banks is a force of nature when healthy.

Woods delivered a phenomenal 2024 season, but his performance last fall left a lot to be desired. If teams are spooked by his lack of effort and 31 ¼-inch arms (fifth percentile per MockDraftable), he could slide into Day 2.

Kayden McDonald OHIOST • DL • #98 2025: 65 tackles (third-most by FBS DT); 9.0 TFL (led Big Ten DT) View Profile

Which leads us to Kayden McDonald. The Ohio State nose tackle is a limited pass rusher, but he's arguably the best run defender in the class. With how much teams are leaning into the run game on offense, nose tackles might be coming back in style, which benefits McDonald.

2. Browns and Cardinals trade out of the top 10

Like I said at the top of this story, the 2026 class doesn't have many sure things. You could get the same caliber of player in the top 10 as you could in the 17-19 range, while also recouping more picks and ammo to stash for Day 2. I think we're going to see multiple trades on night one, and two teams that could trade out are the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland still has a long way to go in its team building, with multiple holes to fill on offense, especially at left tackle. This tackle class is talented, but most of the top players either play right tackle, profile better as guards or may need more seasoning before becoming great at the position. Because of that, Cleveland could look to move down, add picks and still come away with a left tackle.

Arizona is in a similar spot, needing a right tackle, but if the top options project more as guards, that's not a great way to spend a top-three pick. I could see both teams trading out. But then that brings up who moves up...

3. Cowboys trade into the top 10

The Cowboys are the perfect team to trade into the top 10 for an impact defender. The offense is ready to win a Super Bowl right now, with a rock-solid offensive line and core talent at the skill positions returning from a unit that finished fifth in EPA per play and third in success rate. The defense, however, might need a bit more punch. With more of the top-end talent on defense than offense, this feels like the perfect time for the Cowboys to come flying into the top 10 and draft their next defensive star.

Depending on how the board falls, the Cowboys could target Arizona or Cleveland as trade partners. Because teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders could be drafting defensive players, Dallas might have to get into the top six to land a player like cornerback Mansoor Delane, linebacker Sonny Styles or safety Caleb Downs. Jerry Jones has been known to make big moves, and the Cowboys could be on deck to make one on draft night.

Trade up, trade down or stay put in 2026 NFL Draft? The best plan for all 32 picks in the first round Zachary Pereles

4. Three under-the-radar edge rushers are all top-32 picks

This isn't me pushing an R Mason Thomas agenda -- I swear! Once edge rusher Keldric Faulk comes off the board, the class is up for grabs. The second tier of players all have their own questions (Akheem Mesidor's age and injury concerns, Cashius Howell's historically short arms), so we could see a wave of lesser-known prospects sneak into Round 1 and shake up the EDGE board.

Gabe Jacas is strong as an ox -- a former state champion wrestler who plays with power and violence. Thomas is lightning quick off the ball and has the best pure bend in the class, and as a designated pass rusher, he could win immediately in the NFL.

The same goes for Malachi Lawrence, who wowed at the combine after running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds.

Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks could all target one of these under-the-radar EDGE players. With a class as uncertain at the top as this one, we're bound to see players at positions like EDGE come flying up the board.

5. Jordyn Tyson falls out of the top 20

Jordyn Tyson ARIZST • WR 2024-25: Second-most receiving yards (1,812) and receiving TD (18) in Big 12 View Profile

On the field, Jordyn Tyson is one of the most talented players in this class. The fluidity he runs his routes with, combined with his body control in the air, is reminiscent of basketball players, let alone top NFL receivers.

However, Tyson comes with far more questions in his draft evaluation than the other top receivers. His injury history is scary — a nagging hamstring injury from the 2025 season has kept him out of any pre-draft workouts, and he also has a torn ACL, MCL and PCL on his injury docket. Not great.

With most of the other top receivers able to test and work out for teams, there's a very good chance Tyson slips out of the top 20.

6. Nine OL come off the board

This year is the "draft good players regardless of positional value" kind of draft, but I still think we're going to see a lot of offensive linemen come off the board. If teams are going to take swings based on potential, they're more likely to do it at premium positions, and this offensive line class has a ton of potential.

Tackles like Georgia's Monroe Freeling, Utah's Caleb Lomu and Arizona State's Max Iheanachor could be superstars down the line with the right development, while interior linemen like Miami's Francis Mauigoa, Utah's Spencer Fano and Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane could be instant plug-and-play starters. Add in Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, Clemson's Blake Miller and Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis, and you get nine linemen in the first round, the most since 2024.

7. Veteran star gets traded

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding current players and trades on draft night. The last time a current player was traded during the draft was wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft. Because of how uncertain this class is, trading picks for established players could be the move for teams with a Super Bowl window open right now. The two players I'm circling: A.J. Brown again and Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence is the most fascinating one, as contract extension talks between him and the Giants have "broken off," per the New York Daily News. If Lawrence is truly on his way out of New York, a team like the Houston Texans could be better off trading its first-round pick this year to acquire him. This class doesn't have many stars, and teams could notice that and trade for an established one.

Forget first-round draft picks: Why contenders should trade for these proven stars instead Garrett Podell

8. San Diego State CB hears his name called

Chris Johnson SDGST • CB • #1 2025: Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year (4 INT, 141 return yards, 2 TD) View Profile

A player whose name has gained a lot of steam over the last few weeks is San Diego State's Chris Johnson. He has the required length and demeanor to match up on the outside in zone coverage and plays physically enough to be a factor in run defense as well. Add in a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the combine, and that screams first-round corner.

For teams picking at the back end of Round 1 like Miami, Kansas City and Seattle, he fits what they look for in a cornerback. With Avieon Terrell's 40-yard dash potentially dropping him, Johnson could be the beneficiary and find himself in Round 1.

9. Jeremiyah Love goes top 5

Jeremiyah Love ND • RB • #4 Would be first Notre Dame QB/RB/WR/TE drafted in top 10 since 1993 (Rick Mirer, Jerome Bettis) View Profile

There's zero doubt Jeremiyah Love is one of the best prospects in this entire draft class. He has every tool in the bag when it comes to creativity, patience, acceleration and play strength, while also continuing to expand his repertoire as a receiver and pass protector.

However, the last time a running back was picked in the top five was Saquon Barkley in 2018. Players such as Bijan Robinson and Ashton Jeanty have come close, but no cigar. The NFL has shied away from drafting running backs in the top five given how long backs last and the reliance on a great offensive line, but this draft class is different.

Love is one of the most sure things in a class that doesn't have many, and that could be what makes him a top-five pick. Considering who's picking in the top five, we could enter serious Love range once the Cardinals are on the clock at No. 3.

10. Ty Simpson has to wait until Round 2

Ty Simpson BAMA • QB • #15 2025: 3,567 passing yards (fourth-most in Alabama history) View Profile

Yes, I understand he is a quarterback and the quarterback tax will get guys picked a lot higher than expected, but I don't think Simpson is going to be a Round 1 guy.

In his first and only year as a starter at Alabama, Ty Simpson couldn't stay healthy and saw his accuracy drop dramatically over the course of the season. He can also be skittish under pressure, though that could be due to his injury. While there are some redeeming qualities as a passer, he doesn't have very good ball placement or the profile of a first-round pick.

Because of that, I don't think he'll go in Round 1, but starting at No. 33 with the New York Jets and No. 34 with the Cardinals could be his range.