Brandon Aubrey's meteoric rise just reached new heights. The three-time All-Pro signed a four-year, $28 million extension with the Cowboys, becoming the highest-paid kicker in NFL history in the process, per CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The deal includes $20 million guaranteed, also a record.

Harrison Butker held the previous largest contract for a kicker in terms of total value ($25.6 million) and guarantees ($15 million), so Aubrey blew past both numbers, the latter considerably so. At $7 million annually, Aubrey's contract also topped Ka'imi Fairbairn's ($6.5 million) for the highest average annual value for a kicker contract.

A former collegiate and professional soccer player, Aubrey joined the USFL's Birmingham Stallions in 2022. He signed with the Cowboys ahead of the 2023 season and has been the league's best kicker since, making three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams (including a first team in 2023) since. He has made 88.2% of his career field goal attempts.

What truly sets him apart, though, is his distance. His six career field goals from 60+ yards are most in NFL history. In 2025 alone he made three such kicks, most in a single season in league history.

In February, reports emerged that Aubrey sought nearly $10 million per season. Instead, the Cowboys placed a second-round tender on Aubrey, which would have paid him roughly $5.8 million in 2026. Though his new deal doesn't come close to the $10 million figure annually, Aubrey does become the game's richest at the position and get major guarantees; Dallas, meanwhile, retains one of the league's very best and a true offensive weapon.