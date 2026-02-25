Star kicker Brandon Aubrey is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in March, and the Dallas Cowboys appear poised to pay up and fend off other teams from stealing the three-time All-Pro standout from their grasp. The Cowboys offered Aubrey a contract that would make him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, according to ESPN, but Aubrey's agent seeks an even larger deal.

Harrison Butker set the league record with a $6.4 million annual salary with the Kansas City Chiefs. Aubrey is poised to earn at least that much if he re-signs with the Cowboys, but his agent has reportedly asked for a contract closer to the $10 million mark. The sides have disagreed on a number in their negotiations for months.

"We've been in talks with Aubrey [since] before the season started," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "It's been a journey, but we haven't been able to get to a point where we can all agree, so it hasn't gotten done, but we'd love to get him done."

Coming to terms on an extension before free agency opens on March 11 would eliminate the risk that Aubrey leaves this offseason. But even if the sides cannot reach an agreement on a long-term deal, the Cowboys have a number of options that would potentially keep Aubrey in town for at least the 2026 campaign.

One of those options went out the window when Dallas confirmed it intends to use the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens. But the Cowboys still have the ability to place a one-year tender on Aubrey in restricted free agency. The first-round tender (estimated to be priced at $8.02 million) would be the most likely to dissuade suitors from poaching the star kicker.

Aubrey extended his reign as arguably the NFL's most valuable kicker during his third season in Dallas. He connected on 36 of his 42 field goal attempts to convert at a 85.7% clip and nailed a season-long of 64 yards. He became the first player in league history to drill three 55+ yard field goals in a single game when he did so on Dec. 4 against the Detroit Lions, and he is now the NFL career record holder for 60+ yard field goals with six.

The 2025 season marked the third consecutive time to open Aubrey's career that he earned All-Pro honors. He picked up second-team selections each of the last two years and was a first-teamer as a rookie in 2023.