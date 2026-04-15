The Cleveland Browns are coming off another disappointing season in 2025, going 5-12 and finishing in last place in the AFC North. Myles Garrett did set an NFL record with 23 sacks, but the offense again didn't live up to its end of the bargain, recording 277.7 yards of total offense per game, which ranked second-worst in the NFL.

The Browns made the decision to fire two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, and replace him with former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. In his career, the offensive mind helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the NFL in passing yards in 2018, set up Nick Chubb to run for the second-most yards in 2019, helped college football champion Georgia score the second-most points in the FBS during a three-year span, then went to Baltimore and worked with Lamar Jackson to take his game to another level. Now, Monken is charged with getting the Browns on track.

Cleveland holds nine selections in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, including two in the first round. The Browns have needs on the offensive line, at wide receiver, and of course, quarterback. General manager Andrew Berry has several different ways he can attack this draft, but which path is best? Below, we will rank the top three logical options for the Browns with each of their two first-round picks.

No. 6 overall

3. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Rueben Bain Jr. was in the headlines this week after it was revealed he was involved in a fatal traffic collision in 2024. However, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported that NFL teams have been aware of the incident, and most consider the matter handled. It's a tragedy, no doubt. But not exactly a Laremy Tunsil-esque bombshell that shakes up the draft.

Bain's 30 7/8'' arms could cause him to fall a bit, but CBS Sports has Bain ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in this class regardless of position. He's been compared to Dwight Freeney, and would be fun to watch opposite of Garrett. Bain won the Ted Hendricks Award as the best defensive end in the FBS this past season, and led all players with 83 pressures. It's also worth mentioning that Bain stepped up his play in the College Football Playoff, recording 24 pressures and five sacks in those four games.

2. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate appears to be the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in this class. He caught 51 passes for 838 yards and nine touchdowns this past season, and caught six touchdowns of 30+ air yards -- which ranked most in the FBS. Tate's got ideal size, has a talent when it comes to contested catches and is a good route-runner. There's no guarantee he's on the board when the No. 6 overall pick rolls around.

All Ohio State has done is churn out star wideouts like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Emeka Egbuka. Tate is next in line. This draft will be the fifth straight in which the Buckeyes produced a wide receiver selected in the first round.

1. OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Browns have been busy revamping the offensive line this offseason, as they signed former Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson to a three-year, $49.5 million deal, brought in Elgton Jenkins to potentially play center and traded for the versatile Tytus Howard. The work is not done, as the Browns could use the No. 6 overall pick on an offensive tackle.

Offensive linemen will be flying off the board in Round 1, as I imagine at least eight are selected on opening night. The first is likely to be Francis Mauigoa out of Miami, who was a Consensus All-American this past season. Mauigoa is a three-year starter at right tackle who proved to be durable and powerful in both run-blocking and pass protection. He allowed zero sacks in 2025 with a 1.6% pressure rate.

Mauigoa is arguably the best offensive lineman in this class, but he's also not the most "natural fit" for Cleveland. It would be nice to grab a natural left tackle to start ahead of Dawand Jones, but Mauigoa has only played on the right side, and could even move inside to guard. Could he move over to left tackle? Potentially.

No. 24 overall

3. WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

What I find fascinating about Omar Cooper Jr. is that he was a player at Indiana prior to Curt Cignetti's arrival who flourished in different roles. He led the Big Ten in yards per reception in 2024, then transitioned to an RPO, screen, slot, YAC guy in 2025 as the Hoosiers embarked on their magical national championship campaign. Cooper caught 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025, and has been compared to Deebo Samuel and Luther Burden III.

I don't know if Cooper is someone you can drop into any NFL offense and he would immediately thrive, but if you do scheme up his touches, he will move the ball for you. The Browns need help there.

2. OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Caleb Lomu is a natural left tackle target for the Browns, as he held down the left side of the offensive line for the Utah Utes. Lomu needs to add some weight/muscle at 6-foot-6, 308 pounds, but he's an athletic lineman that didn't allow a single sack with just seven pressures this past season. He also improved his pressure rate allowed from 3.9% in 2024 to 1.9% in 2025.

1. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Perhaps this is a pipe dream, but with his injury concerns, who knows where Jordyn Tyson could go in this draft? The Arizona State wideout will host a workout for NFL teams just six days before the draft. If it goes well, maybe Tyson is selected in the top 10. If he aggravates his hamstring injury, maybe he falls to Day 2.

Some pundits would list Tyson as the top wide receiver in this class if real life were like a video game and we could turn off injuries. Tyson caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Sun Devils in 2024, then caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games played this past season. No Big 12 player has caught more passes than Tyson over the past two years. He can play inside or outside, and has soft hands. If Tyson were available at No. 24 overall, the Browns could grab the steal of the draft.