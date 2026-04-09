Projected first-round pick wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will hold a workout for NFL teams six days before the start of the NFL Draft on April 17, per ESPN. Tyson is considered one of the top pass-catchers in this class, but injury concerns could cause him to drop down draft boards.

Tyson did not complete on-field work during the NFL combine due to a hamstring injury, and did not participate in Arizona State's Pro Day either. Now, he will make his final case to suitors that he's healthy and capable of being a Day 1 contributor.

Tyson is CBS Sports' No. 23 overall prospect and No. 5 wide receiver. The two-time first-team All-Big 12 player caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Sun Devils in 2024, then caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games played this past season. No Big 12 player has caught more passes than Tyson over the past two years.

He's got good size at 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, reliable hands, and the ability to play outside or in the slot. While the talent is evident, Tyson's injury history is concerning. During his time at Colorado in 2022, he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL. He broke his collarbone in 2024, and then had the hamstring issue this year.

They say availability is the best ability, but Tyson hopes to show NFL teams during this solo pro day next week that he's talented enough to take a chance on. We actually saw a player do something similar recently.

Former Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy is considered to be one of the top defensive backs in this draft, and a potential top 10 pick. However, he didn't play a single down of football last year after tearing his ACL in January 2025. Like Tyson, McCoy didn't work out at the combine, but he quickly erased any second thoughts NFL teams may be having during his pro day in Knoxville last month. McCoy ran what was reported to be a 4.37 40-yard dash, registered a 38-inch vertical, and is again in play to be the top cornerback selected.

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Where will Jordyn Tyson be drafted?

So, where will Tyson end up being selected this month? Mock drafts are not to be taken as gospel, but the wideout does appear to be falling down the "mock draft board." CBS Sports analyst Mike Renner has Tyson going No. 24 overall to the Cleveland Browns in his most recent mock, while Ryan Wilson has him going No. 21 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If we turn our attention to the sportsbooks, DraftKings has assigned +260 odds for Tyson being a top 10 pick. Ohio State's Carnell Tate is a heavy favorite to be the first wide receiver taken on draft night (-290), but Tyson has the second-shortest odds to be the first wideout drafted at +285. What's interesting is that Tyson is not favored to be the second wide receiver selected (a prop you can also bet at DraftKings). Makai Lemon out of USC is +150 to be the second wideout to hear his name called, with Tyson behind him at +750.

As it stands now, it appears Tyson will be the third wide receiver selected in the draft. Some view him as a first-round lock, but it's tough to say that given the injury history. However, an impressive workout on April 17 should lock him in.