It is officially NFL Draft week. If you're anything like me, you probably spent the past month reading through every mock draft on the internet, and let me just tell you, there are a lot of them.

I hope you have room for one more mock draft, because that's what we have right now, except this isn't going to be like those other mock drafts you've been reading: This is our annual QB mock draft.

We're only doing quarterbacks. We're going to take a look at the top 10 quarterbacks in the draft and predict their landing spot. If you're wondering how we decided the top 10 quarterbacks, we used our QB prospect rankings here at CBS Sports.

Here are the quarterbacks:

Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)

Ty Simpson (Alabama)

Cole Payton (North Dakota State)

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)

Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

Drew Allar (Penn State)

Carson Beck (Miami)

Behren Morton (Texas Tech)

Sawyer Robertson (Baylor)

Taylen Green (Arkansas)

When it comes to the quarterback position, it's going to be an unpredictable draft. The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to take Mendoza with the first overall pick, but after that, no one seems to have any idea what's going to happen. Mendoza might be the only QB taken in the first round, but there's also a chance that Ty Simpson goes off the board.

If I've learned one thing about this QB class over the past few weeks, it's that no one seems to actually know anything about where anyone after Mendoza is going to go. That's why we decided to do a QB mock draft.

In 23 of the past 25 years, there have been at least 10 quarterbacks taken in the draft, including last year's 13 taken. With that in mind, let's get to our QB mock draft.

QB mock draft