2026 NFL mock draft: Jeremiyah Love goes top five, Cowboys trade up, Drake Maye gets a new weapon
Here's how the first 32 picks -- including three trades -- could unfurl
One of the joys -- and frustrations -- of mock drafting is that it's impossible to know everything. We can try our best to gather information, evaluate every player and every need and every front office tendency ... and we still won't get it right.
One of the biggest reasons we'll be wrong is trades. They happen every year. Last year had the Jaguars trading up from No. 5 to No. 2 for Travis Hunter Jr. and the Giants and Falcons trading back into the first round to take Jaxson Dart and James Pearce Jr., respectively. The year before, the Vikings moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 to take J.J. McCarthy and moved up from No. 23 to No. 17 to take Dallas Turner, the Lions moved up to take Terrion Arnold, the Chiefs moved up to take Xavier Worthy, and the Panthers moved up to take Xavier Legette. Phew!
With the history of trades in mind, I tried to be extra cognizant of the potential for reshuffling in this mock draft, and wherever I made a mock trade, I made sure to note both the reason for the move and the return, using a draft pick value chart. Let's begin.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Let's not overcomplicate this: The Raiders need a quarterback, and Fernando Mendoza is a worthy choice as the top overall pick. He has a rocket arm, he can deliver under pressure, he has better athleticism than one may anticipate, and he has ideal size. The Raiders -- who added a top center (Tyler Linderbaum) and a top backup (Kirk Cousins) just for Mendoza -- get their guy.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Arvell Reese jumps off the tape. The biggest question about him is where exactly he plays -- he had a hybrid linebacker/EDGE role at Ohio State -- but you don't pass up these athletic traits. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash! The Jets can take their time figuring out his perfect fit and helping him figure it out, and at just 20 years old, Reese is only getting better.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
An elite athlete at right tackle, Spencer Fano would provide a much-needed bookend opposite Paris Johnson Jr. New coach Mike LaFleur is inheriting a team in a transition year, but Fano would be a great addition for whomever succeeds Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in 2027.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
New coach Robert Saleh knows how valuable an elite linebacker (Fred Warner) and an elite pass rusher (Nick Bosa) can be from his time with the 49ers, and in Sonny Styles and a plethora of pass rushers, there are options at both spots. But Saleh was also with Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco, and here, he gives Cam Ward a major upgrade. Jeremiyah Love is a game-breaker and worthy of being the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley went second in 2018.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
The Giants get their man in the middle in Sonny Styles, a truly special athlete who teamed up with Reese to lead an absolutely dominant Ohio State linebacker unit. Styles can run with tight ends and running backs but also come up and bring physicality in the run game. His combine performance was outstanding.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Carnell Tate projects as something the Browns desperately need: a true No. 1 wide receiver. His size, contested catch ability and downfield acumen are all major pluses, and he's a willing blocker, too. Overall, he's a very high-floor prospect, but don't sleep on his ceiling as a Pro Bowl performer coming out of Ohio State's wide receiver factory.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
On one hand, the Commanders are, in my eyes, a trade-back candidate. On the other hand, should Rueben Bain (and/or David Bailey) be available, I have a hard time envisioning they'd pass up a chance at one of them. Bain plays with heavy hands, extreme power and tireless effort. Coach Dan Quinn preaches playing violently, and Bain embodies that idea.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Cowboys badly need to upgrade their secondary, and while signing Jalen Thompson in free agency was a good start, adding Caleb Downs would be another significant step. Downs is extremely smart, versatile and skilled. He has been one of college football's best players each of the last three years. Dallas pays a significant price -- Nos. 12, 92, 112 and a fourth-round pick next year -- to ensure they get a premier defensive talent.
Round 1 - Pick 9
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Chiefs have several options here -- wide receiver, right tackle, cornerback, safety, linebacker and pass rusher -- but ultimately go with David Bailey, whose burst off the line of scrimmage is second to none in this class. His speed gives opponents nightmares. The Chiefs got pretty good results the last time they took a Texas Tech star in the top 10 -- Patrick Mahomes -- and they take another Red Raider here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
After failing to (mock) trade up, the Bengals gladly scoop up Mansoor Delane at No. 10. An elite coverage cornerback, Delane and DJ Turner II would form a strong tandem, something Cincinnati has not had in a while. The Bengals will hope the LSU-to-Cincinnati pipeline -- which includes Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow -- continues to pay dividends.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
The Dolphins could draft pretty much any position other than quarterback or running back as they begin to lay the foundation for the next era under GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley. Francis Mauigoa, who played at Miami, would be a strong start. He was a three-year starting right tackle, and if he doesn't end up there, he could be an excellent guard.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Jermod McCoy had a superb 2024 before an ACL tear cost him his entire 2025. But he had a strong pro day, and his size and ball production are both major positives. The Saints could absolutely use another outside cornerback, and McCoy not only fits but could end up being great value.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Many a mock draft has paired Makai Lemon with the Rams, and we'll continue that here. A Puka Nacua/Davante Adams/Lemon trio would be a tremendous advantage for Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in 2026, and Lemon could step into a bigger role in 2027, should Adams leave after this year.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Ravens have been linked to interior offensive linemen, but I see a receiving threat as a bigger need. Kenyon Sadiq blazed to a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine, so he would add much-needed speed and explosiveness. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is coming in from Chicago, which used a ton of two-tight end looks.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
GM Jason Licht has shown a willingness to invest in offensive linemen early in the draft, using two first-round picks and two second-round picks at the position since 2020. All four are still starting for Tampa Bay. Now, he adds the top interior lineman in the draft; Olaivavega Ioane would start at left guard from Day 1 and bring some nastiness to the position.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Jordyn Tyson's talent is undeniable. He plucks the ball out of the air, making difficult catches look routine. He's quicker than he is fast, but he's explosive all the same and can make defenders look silly both during the route and after he catches the ball. Health is a major factor here, but the Jets could hit a home run if his hamstring issues don't derail him.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Kadyn Proctor played left tackle at Alabama, but he could potentially move to guard in the NFL. He is absolutely massive, tipping the scales at over 350 pounds and standing 6-6. He's super explosive for that size, too. Wherever Proctor settles, O-line guru Hank Fraley can get the best out of his immense physical skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Safety Dillon Thieneman has been an overwhelmingly popular mock draft choice here, especially with Harrison Smith's potential retirement on the table. But I'd be really intrigued by the Vikings taking Faulk, who is a hulking 6-6 and 276 pounds and oozes talent. He'd add some serious disruptive abilities up front. Given the Vikings have shopped Jonathan Greenard, this could be a good fit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Dillon Thieneman has been a standout since he was a freshman at Purdue. He's a great athlete who ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and vertical jumped 41 inches, and his versatility and experience are major positives. Add in eight career interceptions, and the Panthers would do well to add him to their secondary.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Akheem Mesidor is 25 years old and has had some injuries, but turn on the Miami tape from last year, and you see a standout who can play all three downs, brings tremendous effort and has good technique. He was in the top five in sacks (12.5), TFL (17.5) and pressures (67) in FBS last year. Yes, he's older, but he fits the Cowboys' timeline.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
At this point in his career, Aaron Rodgers wants to get the ball out quickly and have his pass catchers get YAC. That fits Omar Cooper Jr. to a T. He gets open, he catches the ball, and he eats up yards. With DK Metcalf as a deep threat and Michael Pittman Jr. as the physical, tough catch guy, Cooper slots in perfectly in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Receivers go back to back at No. 21 and No. 22, and I love the fit of KC Concepcion in Los Angeles. He has earned comparisons to Jaylen Waddle, and guess who just thrived in Mike McDaniel's offense? Jaylen Waddle. Plugging Concepcion into the slot would be a great help for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
The Eagles lost Reed Blankenship and Nakobe Dean in free agency, weakening the spine of their defense. They build it back up in Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, an aggressive, explosive safety who hits hard and can cover the entire field. Remember, Philadelphia found great success drafting another Toledo defensive back -- Quinyon Mitchell -- two years ago.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
There have been mock drafts with Monroe Freeling going to the Browns at No. 6. To get him at No. 26 would be a major boon for an offense that needs help pretty much everywhere. Freeling needs time to develop, but the Browns can afford to give him just that.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Caleb Lomu isn't a perfect prospect, but the fact that Utah moved Spencer Fano to right tackle to put Lomu at left tackle after Lomu's 2023 redshirt tells you a lot. He needs to add strength, but Ben Johnson does a terrific job in his run and pass protection schemes and could accentuate Lomu's strengths: athleticism, movement in space and patience.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Grade Peter Woods to his highs, and he'd be a potential top 15 pick. He's an explosive athlete with power and suddenness, and his 2023 and 2024 were outstanding. But his 2025 was a disappointment, much like it was for Clemson as a whole. I'd love his versatility and ability to rush the passer in Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Max Iheanachor didn't play football until 2021, when he began his career at East Los Angeles College. He's now one of the most intriguing prospects in this class. Yes, he's raw, but his size/strength/athleticism combination is rare. The 49ers might have found their Trent Williams successor here, though it's worth noting Iheanachor has played right tackle, not left tackle.
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 28
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Patriots jump up three spots, sending the Texans picks No. 31 and No. 125, to take Denzel Boston. Boston is a big body at 6-4 and 210 pounds who moves with the skills of a player smaller than that. He can win downfield, and Mike Vrabel will love his willingness to block. Drake Maye gets a major talent here.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Avieon Terrell's pre-draft process has been a bumpy. He didn't do any speed drills at the combine, he didn't participate in Clemson's pro day due to a hamstring injury, and then he aggravated the injury during a private workout. Still, he's a feisty, physical, talented cornerback. He forced eight fumbles over the past two seasons. He earned a Trent McDuffie comparison in the CBS Sports prospect rankings, and he would basically replace McDuffie in Kansas City. If he falls this far, the Chiefs get a steal.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Dolphins continue to build by adding Colton Hood, a speedy cornerback who could start for Jeff Hafley immediately. He needs time to develop and was only a one-year starter, but the physicality and aggressiveness are impressive.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 31
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Blake Miller started all four years at Clemson, and that experience shows. He's a smart player who is tough, dependable and strong. Those all are attributes that should pay dividends for Houston, which seems to churn through offensive line combinations every year. Braden Smith has not been able to stay healthy recently, so Miller could see time as a rookie.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Seahawks have just four picks in this draft currently, making them a prime trade-down candidate. Here, they find a partner: Seattle sends picks No. 32 and No. 96 for picks No. 35, 101, 142 and 184. Tennessee takes Anthony Hill Jr., a terrific athlete who will improve significantly under Robert Saleh's tutelage. Fear not, Seahawks fans: Though this is only a one-round mock, I'll (hypothetically) send cornerback Chris Johnson your way at No. 35, so you don't feel left out.