Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 Let's not overcomplicate this: The Raiders need a quarterback, and Fernando Mendoza is a worthy choice as the top overall pick. He has a rocket arm, he can deliver under pressure, he has better athleticism than one may anticipate, and he has ideal size. The Raiders -- who added a top center (Tyler Linderbaum) and a top backup (Kirk Cousins) just for Mendoza -- get their guy.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Arvell Reese jumps off the tape. The biggest question about him is where exactly he plays -- he had a hybrid linebacker/EDGE role at Ohio State -- but you don't pass up these athletic traits. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash! The Jets can take their time figuring out his perfect fit and helping him figure it out, and at just 20 years old, Reese is only getting better.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd An elite athlete at right tackle, Spencer Fano would provide a much-needed bookend opposite Paris Johnson Jr. New coach Mike LaFleur is inheriting a team in a transition year, but Fano would be a great addition for whomever succeeds Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in 2027.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 New coach Robert Saleh knows how valuable an elite linebacker (Fred Warner) and an elite pass rusher (Nick Bosa) can be from his time with the 49ers, and in Sonny Styles and a plethora of pass rushers, there are options at both spots. But Saleh was also with Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco, and here, he gives Cam Ward a major upgrade. Jeremiyah Love is a game-breaker and worthy of being the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley went second in 2018.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants get their man in the middle in Sonny Styles, a truly special athlete who teamed up with Reese to lead an absolutely dominant Ohio State linebacker unit. Styles can run with tight ends and running backs but also come up and bring physicality in the run game. His combine performance was outstanding.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Carnell Tate projects as something the Browns desperately need: a true No. 1 wide receiver. His size, contested catch ability and downfield acumen are all major pluses, and he's a willing blocker, too. Overall, he's a very high-floor prospect, but don't sleep on his ceiling as a Pro Bowl performer coming out of Ohio State's wide receiver factory.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st On one hand, the Commanders are, in my eyes, a trade-back candidate. On the other hand, should Rueben Bain (and/or David Bailey) be available, I have a hard time envisioning they'd pass up a chance at one of them. Bain plays with heavy hands, extreme power and tireless effort. Coach Dan Quinn preaches playing violently, and Bain embodies that idea.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys badly need to upgrade their secondary, and while signing Jalen Thompson in free agency was a good start, adding Caleb Downs would be another significant step. Downs is extremely smart, versatile and skilled. He has been one of college football's best players each of the last three years. Dallas pays a significant price -- Nos. 12, 92, 112 and a fourth-round pick next year -- to ensure they get a premier defensive talent.

Round 1 - Pick 9 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chiefs have several options here -- wide receiver, right tackle, cornerback, safety, linebacker and pass rusher -- but ultimately go with David Bailey, whose burst off the line of scrimmage is second to none in this class. His speed gives opponents nightmares. The Chiefs got pretty good results the last time they took a Texas Tech star in the top 10 -- Patrick Mahomes -- and they take another Red Raider here.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd After failing to (mock) trade up, the Bengals gladly scoop up Mansoor Delane at No. 10. An elite coverage cornerback, Delane and DJ Turner II would form a strong tandem, something Cincinnati has not had in a while. The Bengals will hope the LSU-to-Cincinnati pipeline -- which includes Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow -- continues to pay dividends.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins could draft pretty much any position other than quarterback or running back as they begin to lay the foundation for the next era under GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley. Francis Mauigoa, who played at Miami, would be a strong start. He was a three-year starting right tackle, and if he doesn't end up there, he could be an excellent guard.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Jermod McCoy had a superb 2024 before an ACL tear cost him his entire 2025. But he had a strong pro day, and his size and ball production are both major positives. The Saints could absolutely use another outside cornerback, and McCoy not only fits but could end up being great value.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Many a mock draft has paired Makai Lemon with the Rams, and we'll continue that here. A Puka Nacua/Davante Adams/Lemon trio would be a tremendous advantage for Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in 2026, and Lemon could step into a bigger role in 2027, should Adams leave after this year.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 The Ravens have been linked to interior offensive linemen, but I see a receiving threat as a bigger need. Kenyon Sadiq blazed to a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine, so he would add much-needed speed and explosiveness. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is coming in from Chicago, which used a ton of two-tight end looks.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st GM Jason Licht has shown a willingness to invest in offensive linemen early in the draft, using two first-round picks and two second-round picks at the position since 2020. All four are still starting for Tampa Bay. Now, he adds the top interior lineman in the draft; Olaivavega Ioane would start at left guard from Day 1 and bring some nastiness to the position.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Jordyn Tyson's talent is undeniable. He plucks the ball out of the air, making difficult catches look routine. He's quicker than he is fast, but he's explosive all the same and can make defenders look silly both during the route and after he catches the ball. Health is a major factor here, but the Jets could hit a home run if his hamstring issues don't derail him.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Kadyn Proctor played left tackle at Alabama, but he could potentially move to guard in the NFL. He is absolutely massive, tipping the scales at over 350 pounds and standing 6-6. He's super explosive for that size, too. Wherever Proctor settles, O-line guru Hank Fraley can get the best out of his immense physical skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Safety Dillon Thieneman has been an overwhelmingly popular mock draft choice here, especially with Harrison Smith's potential retirement on the table. But I'd be really intrigued by the Vikings taking Faulk, who is a hulking 6-6 and 276 pounds and oozes talent. He'd add some serious disruptive abilities up front. Given the Vikings have shopped Jonathan Greenard, this could be a good fit.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Dillon Thieneman has been a standout since he was a freshman at Purdue. He's a great athlete who ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and vertical jumped 41 inches, and his versatility and experience are major positives. Add in eight career interceptions, and the Panthers would do well to add him to their secondary.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Akheem Mesidor is 25 years old and has had some injuries, but turn on the Miami tape from last year, and you see a standout who can play all three downs, brings tremendous effort and has good technique. He was in the top five in sacks (12.5), TFL (17.5) and pressures (67) in FBS last year. Yes, he's older, but he fits the Cowboys' timeline.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 At this point in his career, Aaron Rodgers wants to get the ball out quickly and have his pass catchers get YAC. That fits Omar Cooper Jr. to a T. He gets open, he catches the ball, and he eats up yards. With DK Metcalf as a deep threat and Michael Pittman Jr. as the physical, tough catch guy, Cooper slots in perfectly in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 22 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Receivers go back to back at No. 21 and No. 22, and I love the fit of KC Concepcion in Los Angeles. He has earned comparisons to Jaylen Waddle, and guess who just thrived in Mike McDaniel's offense? Jaylen Waddle. Plugging Concepcion into the slot would be a great help for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles lost Reed Blankenship and Nakobe Dean in free agency, weakening the spine of their defense. They build it back up in Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, an aggressive, explosive safety who hits hard and can cover the entire field. Remember, Philadelphia found great success drafting another Toledo defensive back -- Quinyon Mitchell -- two years ago.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th There have been mock drafts with Monroe Freeling going to the Browns at No. 6. To get him at No. 26 would be a major boon for an offense that needs help pretty much everywhere. Freeling needs time to develop, but the Browns can afford to give him just that.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Caleb Lomu isn't a perfect prospect, but the fact that Utah moved Spencer Fano to right tackle to put Lomu at left tackle after Lomu's 2023 redshirt tells you a lot. He needs to add strength, but Ben Johnson does a terrific job in his run and pass protection schemes and could accentuate Lomu's strengths: athleticism, movement in space and patience.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Grade Peter Woods to his highs, and he'd be a potential top 15 pick. He's an explosive athlete with power and suddenness, and his 2023 and 2024 were outstanding. But his 2025 was a disappointment, much like it was for Clemson as a whole. I'd love his versatility and ability to rush the passer in Buffalo.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th Max Iheanachor didn't play football until 2021, when he began his career at East Los Angeles College. He's now one of the most intriguing prospects in this class. Yes, he's raw, but his size/strength/athleticism combination is rare. The 49ers might have found their Trent Williams successor here, though it's worth noting Iheanachor has played right tackle, not left tackle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 28 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 The Patriots jump up three spots, sending the Texans picks No. 31 and No. 125, to take Denzel Boston. Boston is a big body at 6-4 and 210 pounds who moves with the skills of a player smaller than that. He can win downfield, and Mike Vrabel will love his willingness to block. Drake Maye gets a major talent here.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Avieon Terrell's pre-draft process has been a bumpy. He didn't do any speed drills at the combine, he didn't participate in Clemson's pro day due to a hamstring injury, and then he aggravated the injury during a private workout. Still, he's a feisty, physical, talented cornerback. He forced eight fumbles over the past two seasons. He earned a Trent McDuffie comparison in the CBS Sports prospect rankings, and he would basically replace McDuffie in Kansas City. If he falls this far, the Chiefs get a steal.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th The Dolphins continue to build by adding Colton Hood, a speedy cornerback who could start for Jeff Hafley immediately. He needs time to develop and was only a one-year starter, but the physicality and aggressiveness are impressive.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 31 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Blake Miller started all four years at Clemson, and that experience shows. He's a smart player who is tough, dependable and strong. Those all are attributes that should pay dividends for Houston, which seems to churn through offensive line combinations every year. Braden Smith has not been able to stay healthy recently, so Miller could see time as a rookie.