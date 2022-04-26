Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.33 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Chidobe Awuzie

Strengths:

Long corner with legit make-up speed; can run with wide receivers on vertical routes, doesn't panic and stays in phase. Shows open-field tackling ability, and is very good at sitting on routes with the intention of jumping them. Shows a consistent ability at closing gaps with wideouts on in-breaking routes and then puts himself in position to make plays. Can be out-physicaled by bigger wideouts like Treylon Burks but can also consistently stay in phase throughout route.

Weaknesses:

Just one interception in three seasons and can sometimes get too handsy at the top of the route, which will be flagged in the NFL. Needs to do a better job getting off wide receiver blocks vs. run, and in general needs to be more aggressive as a tackler in the run game.

Accolades: