Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 72.90 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Dean Lowry
Summary:
Mike Morris is an oversized edge rusher with a defensive lineman body. His bulky frame and natural power make him a sturdy edge-setting option. There's deceptive initial juice to his game. He has a swim move, but hands must get more effective. He doesn't have quite enough overall speed or bend to get to the quarterback in a hurry, and he's not quite low/compact enough to routinely win inside. He's a unique, legit tweener prospect who could make his living as an inside nickel rusher in the NFL.
Strengths:
- Imposing size and power at the point of attack, will move blockers
- Has some first-step quickness to threaten offensive tackles and many guards
- Flashed a nice swim move
- Legitimate versatility
Weaknesses:
- Pass-rush-move arsenal needs diversifying
- Tweener without a true position
- May not have enough burst and closing speed to win fast enough in the NFL