Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.90 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Dean Lowry

Summary:

Mike Morris is an oversized edge rusher with a defensive lineman body. His bulky frame and natural power make him a sturdy edge-setting option. There's deceptive initial juice to his game. He has a swim move, but hands must get more effective. He doesn't have quite enough overall speed or bend to get to the quarterback in a hurry, and he's not quite low/compact enough to routinely win inside. He's a unique, legit tweener prospect who could make his living as an inside nickel rusher in the NFL.

Strengths:

Imposing size and power at the point of attack, will move blockers

Has some first-step quickness to threaten offensive tackles and many guards

Flashed a nice swim move

Legitimate versatility

Weaknesses: