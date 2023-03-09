Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.55 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Willie Snead

Summary:

Mitchell Tinsley does most things well from a technical standpoint. He uses footwork off the snap to create leverage. With soft hands, he does a good job of tracking and completing catches downfield. Tinsley has average-to-below-average top-end speed and athletic traits. His career longevity would benefit from developing a niche as a zone attacker.

Strengths:

  • Reliabe contributor for two schools over three years
  • Good job of tracking the ball downfield
  • Good footwork off the snap to create leverage
  • Great body control
  • Good range to make catches

Weaknesses:

  • Average-to-below-average top-end speed
  • Limited athleticism
  • Needs to develop a knack for sitting in the soft spots of zone