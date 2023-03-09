Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.55 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Willie Snead

Summary:

Mitchell Tinsley does most things well from a technical standpoint. He uses footwork off the snap to create leverage. With soft hands, he does a good job of tracking and completing catches downfield. Tinsley has average-to-below-average top-end speed and athletic traits. His career longevity would benefit from developing a niche as a zone attacker.

Strengths:

Reliabe contributor for two schools over three years

Good job of tracking the ball downfield

Good footwork off the snap to create leverage

Great body control

Good range to make catches

Weaknesses: