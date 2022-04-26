Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.01 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Duke Robinson
Strengths:
Experience playing guard and center. Does well against power players because of his great strength. Does a good job of sealing run lanes. Looks for work when disengaged.
Weaknesses:
Speed rushers can get on his hip. Not going to be an ideal fit for a wide zone blocking scheme that values blocking in space. Late to handle stunts into his gap.
Accolades:
- 2021: No sacks allowed on 444 pass-blocking snaps
- Two-time first-team All-Pac 12 (2020, 2021)