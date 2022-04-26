Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.01 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Duke Robinson

Strengths:

Experience playing guard and center. Does well against power players because of his great strength. Does a good job of sealing run lanes. Looks for work when disengaged.

Weaknesses:

Speed rushers can get on his hip. Not going to be an ideal fit for a wide zone blocking scheme that values blocking in space. Late to handle stunts into his gap.

Accolades: