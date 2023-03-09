Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.78 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Cole Strange

Summary:

Nick Saldiveri played primarily right tackle the past two seasons at ODU but worked inside at the Senior Bowl, and that could be his NFL future. A year ago, Cole Strange was the biggest surprise of Round 1. Saldiveri could find his way into the top 50 this spring.

Strengths:

Position flexibility

Did not allow a sack during the 2022 season

Powerful, plays with good leverage, can dig DT types out of gap with leg drive and hand usage on down blocks

Will obliterate second-, third-level defenders trying to gap fill vs. run

Consistently sustains blocks vs. DT types vs. run

Weaknesses: