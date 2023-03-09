Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 76.78 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Cole Strange
Summary:
Nick Saldiveri played primarily right tackle the past two seasons at ODU but worked inside at the Senior Bowl, and that could be his NFL future. A year ago, Cole Strange was the biggest surprise of Round 1. Saldiveri could find his way into the top 50 this spring.
Strengths:
- Position flexibility
- Did not allow a sack during the 2022 season
- Powerful, plays with good leverage, can dig DT types out of gap with leg drive and hand usage on down blocks
- Will obliterate second-, third-level defenders trying to gap fill vs. run
- Consistently sustains blocks vs. DT types vs. run
Weaknesses:
- Can sometimes lose leverage in run game vs. DT push-pull
- Can sometimes overset at RT but has foot quickness/hands to recover