After a deliberate process that led to the decision to move on from former head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys went through a pointed head coaching search that included ex and current Dallas disciples like Kellen Moore and the eventual choice: offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

The burden of roster construction now falls on the responsibility of Schottenheimer, whose first task will be fixing an offense that features one of the game's most expensive quarterback and wide receiver duo.

Here is one potential roadmap to ensure Dallas turns the car around on Schottenheimer's guidance:

NFL Draft order via Tankathon

Round 1, pick 12: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Although he came short of winning the Heisman Trophy, the Florida native produced one of the most memorable seasons by a running back in college football. He rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. A year earlier, he caught 43 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns without dropping one. Jeanty led all college football players with at least 100 carries in TruMedia's tackle avoidance rate (40.3%). When reflecting upon when Dak Prescott has been at his best, he had a running back capable of sharing the pressure of being in the backfield for the Cowboys. Jeanty gives them that level of player for the first time since prime Zeke Elliott.

Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft scouting report: Comparing Boise State star to Saquon Barkley, other top RB prospects Chris Trapasso

Round 2, pick 44: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Dallas has failed to achieve any level of stability from its pass catchers complementary to CeeDee Lamb since Amari Cooper was traded. The Alabama transfer caught 34 passes this season for 540 yards and five touchdowns for the Longhorns.

Round 3, pick 76: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

Next man up could not be more clear at a program like Penn State, which seems to produce NFL talent year after year. Winston is the latest to be empowered in that secondary. The Nittany Lions place athleticism high on their checklist when recruiting future talent, which is why Penn State prospects annually fare well at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 5, pick 150: Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia

Stackhouse toyed with the idea of entering last year's draft, but returned to Athens. Georgia coaches like to run a bunch of stunts and twists with the defensive line to create utter chaos, but Stackhouse is more of a two-gap run-stuffer than he is a pass-rush threat. Over the course of his career at Georgia, he managed just three sacks.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

Round 5, pick 170: Nohl Williams, CB, California

Depth is the objective for Dallas as it drafts the instinctive cornerback from California. He has registered 12 interceptions over the past three seasons, including seven at California last season. The Cowboys have often leaned towards players with length in that role, which Williams fulfills at 6-foot-1.

Round 5, pick 172: Tyler Cooper, IOL, Minnesota

There are a few technical aspects of Cooper's game that need to be corrected, but the skill set of an NFL starter is within him. Posture issues lead to lot of surrendered pressures, but there are no doubts about his athleticism. Dallas has done a great job developing offensive linemen through the years.

Round 5, pick 174: Tonka Hemingway, DL, South Carolina

Dallas has not been afraid to sink draft capital into the interior defensive line, but it has not worked out. By double dipping at the problematic position, the Cowboys give themselves greater odds of identifying one contributor at a position of weakness.

Round 6, pick 190: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT, Florida

Crenshaw-Dickson is a massive right tackle who has room for improvement. There is an intriguing skill set there with which the offensive line coach can work with. The hope is that he can one day challenge Terence Steele for the starting role. But at the very least, he can serve as functional depth.

Round 6, pick 211: Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan

The Cowboys also double dip at the running back position. It is a deep year for the position and a cost-effective manner to build out the room to offset financial obligations elsewhere on the roster. Edwards did not have the season he anticipated but played an integral role in Michigan's championship run a year ago.

Round 7, pick 250: Kenny Gallop Jr., S, Howard

Dallas takes two at safety as well. Seventh-round picks are often long shots to be impactful players, but the hope is that Gallop can add depth at the position. He registered three interceptions in 2023.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.