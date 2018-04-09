Player Blurb: Chase Litton, QB, Marshall

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall quarterback with a somewhat awkward but quick 3/4 delivery. Flashes of great touch on intermeidate throws but too many throws with bad ball placement. Good velocity. Decent athleticism. Average down the field. Isn't quick through his reads. Best in rhythm-based, quick-strike offense.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Tampa, Litton took over the starting QB job early as a freshman and went on to complete 60.2 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards with 23 TDs and eight interceptions. That included a 270-yard performance in his first game against Norfolk State with four TDs and no picks. Litton put up similar numbers as a sophomore, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,612 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine picks.

Litton opened his junior year by winning six of his team's first seven games, featuring a run where he threw nine TDs and no picks in a three-game stretch at Cincinnati, at Charlotte and home against Old Dominion. He wasn't as effective over the rest of the year, including a four-interception game at FAU, but he finished with a respectable 3,115 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 60 percent of his passes. Litton then decided to forego his senior year and declare for the draft. -- R.J. White