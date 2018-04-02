Player Blurb: Kenny Young, ILB, UCLA

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Thick, super-sudden linebacker who sees it and goes. Little-to-no wasted motion, especially in the run game. Can beat blocks with physicality. Plus linear speed. Lacks in change-of-direction ability. Gets adequate depth in zone. Underrated prospect.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of New Orleans, Young made six starts as a true freshman while totaling 35 tackles for UCLA. He then made 12 starts while playing in 13 games as a sophomore, making 69 tackles (five for loss) and tallying half a sack while also returning his first career interception for a TD at UNLV and forcing two fumbles during the season. Young earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior with 90 total tackles (8.5 for loss), five sacks, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

Young did himself one better as a senior, being named first-team All-Pac-12 after racking up a career-high 110 total tackles (8.5 for loss) with one sack, one fumble recovery and three pass break-ups. He had at least 12 tackles five times and had a four-game stretch midseason with double-digit tackles, including 10 solo stops against Arizona. -- R.J. White