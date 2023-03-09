Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.02 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Michael Gallup

Summary:

Rashee Rice is a big bodied, perimeter wideout with the physical skillset to play outside in the NFL. The physicality is there but inconsistent. At times, he overwhelms with power and size; other times, he's bullied throughout the play. He has higher-end twitch for a thick WR and can appear to be lumbering. He has natural YAC skills and routinely bounces off defenders after the catch. His speed and explosiveness are good, not great, and he has some easy drops on film. Body control and sideline awareness are pluses to his game. He fared well when pressed in college because of his twitch and hand work. He didn't run a variety of routes and operated in a very spaced-out offense in college. He has experience after the catch and in jump-ball scenarios to be a quality NFL player.

Strengths:

Thick, RB style frame that should translate well to the modern YAC-based NFL

High-point talent is very apparent

YAC ability is above-average because of power and contact balance

Works well beating press at the line

Weaknesses: