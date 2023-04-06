Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.46 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Kevin Toliver II
Summary:
The younger brother of Cowboys draft selection Nahshon Wright, Rejzohn Wright has great length and good speed to carry routes up the boundary. He has a physical play style and is not afraid to jam the competition at the line of scrimmage, but overall play strength needs to improve. He had a 19.1% missed tackle rate last season and can be leveraged at the route stem.
Strengths:
- Great length
- Good eyes and awareness for zone coverage
- Physical play style, not afraid to jam at the line
- Good speed to carry routes up the boundary
Weaknesses:
- Overall play strength needs to improve
- 19.1% missed tackle rate in 2022
- Can be leveraged at the route stem