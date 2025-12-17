It's a two-horse race at quarterback for the number one overall pick on the eve of the college football playoff. Could this be the first time since 2017, though, that a quarterback goes top-10, but not No. 1 overall? There are some highly touted pass-rushers and receivers nipping on the quarterbacks heels as the highly-paid positions dominate the early part of this list.

The other thing dominating the early part of this list is Buckeyes. Ohio State has five of the top-16 prospects on this list and four more in the top-100. The crazy thing is, the one that will be drafted the highest for them isn't even draft eligible. They truly are one of the most talented college football teams of all time and should be within striking distance of the most first-rounders in a single draft (6: 2021 Alabama & 2004 Miami) and the most draft picks in a single draft (15: 2022 Georgia).

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

It's been a storybook season for the Heisman trophy winner and could very easily end with a National Championship and No. 1 overall draft selection. Mendoza is a quick decision maker who understands the game at a high-level. His ability to attack tight windows and operate from tight pockets makes you feel good about his floor in the NFL.

2. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Moore is a little more of a wild card than Mendoza at this point with far less experience. And what experience Moore does have has come from the cushiest pockets in all of college football behind a star-studded Oregon offensive line that features four players on this list.

3. Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami (FL)

Bain may not have the ideal edge body, but he has a trump card: power. He's the most powerful defensive end prospect that I've scouted in my 12 years of doing this. No college tackle could go punch for punch with him.

4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson just gets open. He can run any route at any level and he'll be a handful for the corner guarding him. His release package already looks like an NFL veteran. The only thing holding him back is his injury history after missing time in each of the past three seasons.

5. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate has blossomed into a well-rounded No. 1 type of wide receiver. He just happens to be playing next to one of the greatest wide receiver prospects of all-time. His ability to track and pluck the football out of the air is nothing short of elite.

6. Arvell Reese, DE, Ohio State

Reese is the modern hybrid linebacker that's en vogue throughout the NFL. He can wear almost any hat in the front-seven and play it at a high-level. I just wish we got to see him really pin his ears back and attack opposing quarterbacks more.

7. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Goosby was up and down in his first season as a full-time starter, but by season's end he was the clear cut OT1 on tape for me. His ability to generate movement in the run game is outstanding. It's all there for him to be a pro-bowl caliber player in the NFL.

8. Spencer Fano, OG, Utah

Fano projects as an elite zone-scheme guard in the NFL despite playing right tackle for Utah. He is the best lineman in the draft class on the move where he is so dang good at locating and engaging defenders.

9. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs is the brother of Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. If you've ever seen Josh run routes, picture those elite quicks with a couple more inches and about 30 more pounds. That's Caleb. He's an instinctive and fearless player on the back end that has so few holes to his game.

10. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

When you put on tape what Woods did as a freshman and sophomore, it's hard to drop him too far after a lackluster junior season. If we are just basing Woods's projection off of what he put on tape this past fall, though, he's 20 spots lower than this. The flashes of power and explosiveness were still there, but the consistency was not.

11. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy has already declared for the NFL draft despite the fact that the last time we saw him play football was against Ohio State in last year's playoff. Similar to Woods, McCoy's sophomore tape was so good that it's hard to ding him too much. After tearing his ACL in January, McCoy will have to prove he's still the guy he was before with on-field workouts and testing to maintain

his draft stock.

12. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Love is easily the most dynamic runner in the draft class with the kind of skillset that everyone is looking for nowadays in the NFL. He has the ability to turn 5-yard gains into 50-yard gains and did so often for the Irish.

13. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

I don't often advocate for drafting true off-ball linebackers highly, but Styles is changing that. He truly has everything you could want physically for the position with a massive wingspan and elite range. Oh, and he doesn't miss tackles. Literally. PFF has charted him with zero missed tackles on 86 attempts this season. That's a good combination.

14. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

Faulk is your "upside" play along the defensive line this year. His tape as a pass-rusher was nothing special this season with only 31 pressures all year, but he possesses high-end developmental traits in that regard. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds he's got great length, bend, and power to win in the NFL.

15. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Mauigoa may not be the fleet footed tackle we usually think of going highly in the draft, but he makes up for it by being a brick wall. You aren't going to bull-rush him and you aren't going to send him backwards in the run game. His consistency is much improved this year in his third season as a starter.

16. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

McDonald is the single most dominant run defender in the draft class. He not only holds the point against doubles, but he can also range to make plays. You just have to live with the fact that he'll never be a high-impact pass-rusher.

17. Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Ioane is a steady and experienced guard. He's taken his game to another level this season with so few ugly reps to speak of on tape. He should be a day one starter in the NFL.

18. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell is the younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. and plays like he has a chip on his shoulder. He's a shorter, feistier corner who could very easily slide into the slot in the NFL as well.

19. T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson

Parker had a disappointing junior campaign - like many on Clemson - but he's been consistently productive enough in the past to still feel good about his NFL prospects. He's a three-down 4-3 defensive end that wins with power.

20. David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech

Bailey has the best first step in the draft class that he consistently uses to his advantage. It's why he led college football in pressure this season. He may be more of a pass-rusher only at the NFL level, but that not nearly the pejorative that it used to be.

21. Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

Proctor may not be quick enough to play tackle in dropback heavy schemes, but if you want to run the ball more effectively he's your man. Proctor is absurdly powerful and can really crush a double.

22. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon may not be that big, nor that fast, but he's just good at football. He knows how to run routes, find space in zones, and is tough as nails at the catch point. It's why he won the Biletnikoff Award this year.

23. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is one impressive specimen at tight end. He's about as filled out a tight end as you'll ever see for someone who's still only 20-years old. It shows with his ability to break tackles and block in space.

24. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor's tape may not be as clean as other offensive tackles behind him on this list, but when watching him you have to take into consideration that he only started playing football in 2021. Through that lens his ability to shut down speed rushers this past season is eye-popping. His quick feet and easy mirroring ability is what the high-end starters at the next level look like.

25. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane was the stingiest corner in all of college football this past fall. No one was better in pure man coverage. While he's not going to light up the Combine or his Pro Day, Delane is just a ball player.

26. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Golday is a former edge-rusher who switched to off-ball linebacker and now moves like a safety. That's the kind of combination you want in a first-round linebacker. His ability to do a little bit of everything for a defense at edge-defender size will be coveted highly.

27. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Lomu still needs to get stronger, but you can't teach his hands in pass protection. They are quick and efficient. If the physical aspect of his game improves, you'll have a quality pass protector in the league.

28. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Pregnon is a four year starter finally lived up to his immense physical tools this fall. He's about as well put together a guard prospect you'll see and he moves so easily on the field because of it. Pregnon was easily the best Ducks lineman this year on a loaded unit.

29. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

McNeil-Warren is everything you could want in a box safety. He's big, he's a hitter, he's fluid, and he has a knack for the football. McNeil-Warren forced 11 fumbles and picked off five passes in his career.

30. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson hasn't looked like a first-year starter for the Tide this year. He just gets himself in trouble trying to do too much at times. Being only a first-year starter, he has a lot of his draft stock riding on how he performs in the playoff.

31. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion is one of the easiest separators in the draft class. He's got that unique ability to bounce in and out of cuts without losing speed. The only thing missing is consistent hands, but they've been better this year.

32. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Banks returned from an early season foot injury to show that he is the most imposing defensive tackle prospect in the draft class. He only played 96 snaps this season, but on them you saw offensive linemen consistently melt when trying to block him. While he didn't get to alleviate the consistency concerns we had after last season, the high-end reps are hard to ignore.

33. Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

Brazzell is a throw-back deep threat with a long frame and long speed. He can go up over the top of corners on go-balls to haul them in or run away from them entirely.

34. Matayo Uiagalelei, DE, Oregon

One of the youngest players on this list, Uiagalelei is no sure thing to declare. The former five-star has started to put it all together, but you can tell he has the potential to push his stock even higher than this in the future.

35. Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M

Howell is an undersized speed-rusher who knows how to attack opposing quarterbacks. He may be a designated pass-rusher in the NFL with his lack of length, but he's proven he can give good offensive tackles fits.

36. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Cooper is best known for his toe-tap touchdown to stave off an upset against Penn State. He often does his best work after the catch, though. He's one of the hardest receivers to bring down in all of college football.

37. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Allen is a throwback linebacker who wants to square up everything he sees in front of him. He'll be a perfect fit for blitz heavy schemes because of that.

38. Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

Lauck is unlikely to declare after only one season as a starter even though his tape was extremely clean. He allowed only five pressures all season and showed great body control in doing so.

39. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter is the perfect one-gap nose tackle at the next level. No defensive tackle in this class has shown a more consistent ability to shed blocks than Hunter. While he gets himself in trouble getting playmaker happy at times, Hunter's disruption is worth it.

40. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is a big-bodies outside receiver who has elite ball skills. Whether it's at the catch point or having to go outside his frame, chances are Boston is still coming down with it. He may not be a natural separator, but he knows how to win with his size.

41. Ahmad Moten, DT, Miami (FL)

In a class full of run-first defensive tackles, Moten has consistently flashed pass-rushing juice. It shows up week in and week out. It's why he's had multiple pressures in each of his last eight games this season.

42. A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Washington may not be a finished product, but you don't need too many moves to make an impact when you have the first step Washington possesses at 330 pounds. He can really get off the ball and into the backfield.

43. Keionte Scott, S, Miami (FL)

Scott is the top slot corner on my board. His ability to dart around blocks to ball carriers in the box is top notch. While no one is mistaking him for a cornerback in coverage, Scott is instinctive and quick enough in zone to make plays on footballs.

44. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling got steadily better as the season wore on. That was really apparent in the run game where he was displacing defenders with ease by the end of the season. In a weak tackle class, Freeling could end up going higher than this because of the upward trajectory of his play.

45. Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

I have a bit of a hunch that the tight end who's not even a starter for the Ducks won't declare early, but that doesn't mean we can't recognize his talent. The 6-foot-5 tight end has a massive frame and catch radius. It's why he hauled in 23 of his 26 targets this season for 320 yards.

46. Malachi Lawrence, DE, UCF

Lawrence has broad shoulders, long arms, and plays with an uncoachable violence. He got better every single year at UCF and down the stretch this season was unblockable.

47. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Don't let Hill's name might get lost in a loaded linebacker class. He's such a fluid linebacker that has all the tools to develop into a playmaker in coverage. He's been starting since his freshman year for the Longhorns and his season he improved greatly as a tackler.

48. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Miller is a tremendous run defender who has a 3-4 defensive end body type. He has long arms that he uses well to keep opposing offensive linemen at bay. Like most Georgia linemen, he isn't a developed pass-rusher, but he's a good enough athlete to develop in that regard.

49. Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miam (FL)

Mesidor's story to getting to this spot is a wild one. Growing up in Canada, Mesidor didn't play football until high school and then transferred to a school in Florida when it looked like he could have a future there. He went to West Virginia where he started his career as a nose tackle before transferring and trimming down to play off the edge for the Hurricanes. After a foot injury hampered him in 2023 and 2024, Mesidor has blossomed into one of the best all-around defensive linemen in college football at 24-years old this fall.

50. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

What Smith lacks in technique he makes up for in grit. He fueled the Hoosiers underrated rushing attack this season. He may be better off at guard in the NFL, but is worth a shot at tackle to start.

51-100

51. Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa

52. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

53. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

54. Romello Height, DE, Texas Tech

55. Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State

56. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

57. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

58. Kenyatta Jackson, DE, Ohio State

59. Austin Siereveld, OT, Ohio State

60. Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

61. Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M

62. Caden Curry, DE, Ohio State

63. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

64. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

65. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

66. Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

67. Connor Lew, C, Auburn

68. Jaishawn Barham, DE, Michigan

69. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

70. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

71. Eric Singleton Jr., WR, Auburn

72. Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

73. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

74. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

75. Bear Alexander, DT, Oregon

76. A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

77. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

78. Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

79. Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech

80. Alex Harkey, IOL, Oregon

81. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

83. Cayden Green, IOL, Missouri

84. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama

85. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

86. Eric McAlister, WR, TCU

87. Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

88. Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

89. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

90. R Mason Thomas, DE, Oklahoma

91. Joshua Josephs, DE, Tennessee

92. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

93. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

94. Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa

95. Carver Willis, IOL, Washington

96. Chris Adams, IOL, Memphis

97. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

98. Brent Austin, CB, California

99. Justice Haynes, RB, Michigan

100. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

101-150

101. Anthony Lucas, DE, USC

102. Lance Mason, TE, Wisconsin

103. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

104. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

105. Jack Endries, TE, Texas

106. Jahiem Lawson, DE, Clemson

107. Gabe Jacas, DE, Illinois

108. Darrell Jackson, DT, Florida St.

109. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn

110. Kevin Coleman, WR, Missouri

111. Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

112. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

113. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

114. Jacarrius Peak, OT, N.C. State

115. Zion Young, DE, Missouri

116. Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida

117. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

118. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

119. Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina

120. Iapani Laloulu, IOL, Oregon

121. Rasheem Biles, LB, Pittsburgh

122. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

123. LT Overton, DT, Alabama

124. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

125. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

126. Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech

127. Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

128. Hero Kanu, DT, Texas

129. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

130. Amare Thomas, WR, Houston

131. Clay Patterson, DT, Stanford

132. Ethan Burke, DE, Texas

133. Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke

134. Davis Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

135. Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

136. Wesley Williams, DE, Duke

137. Arion Carter, LB, Tennessee

138. Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

139. Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa

140. Lander Barton, LB, Utah

141. Keagan Trost, IOL, Missouri

142. Matt Gulbin, IOL, Michigan State

143. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

144. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

145. Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama

146. DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

147. Devonta Smith, CB, Notre Dame

148. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

149. Sabastian Harsh, DE, N.C. State

150. Harold Perkins, LB, LSU