Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 A New York swap for the top spot in the 2026 draft sees the Jets nab the recent Heisman trophy winner. While Mendoza doesn't fit the "creator" mold that's become popular at the top of the draft, he's a perfect fit to operate the scheme that offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand has brought over from Detroit. He's a robotic pocket passer who rarely makes mistakes with the football.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 2733 RUYDS 191 INTS 6 TDS 25 What Moore lacks in experience, he more than makes up for in calm aesthetics. He throws a beautiful football and is throw-for-throw the most accurate quarterback in this class. No one had more perfectly placed passes outside the numbers in this class than Moore. While he hasn't faced many top defenses or faced a ton of pressure, it's easy to see him developing into something special in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Bain was the down-in, down-out most impactful defensive lineman in college football. He collapses tackles in both the run game and as a pass rusher. With his body type, Bain could easily be a force as an interior rusher in the NFL, too.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 48 REYDS 838 YDS/REC 17.5 TDS 9 Tate is the kind of vertical X receiver the Browns offense has been missing. He hauled in a ridiculous 11 of his 15 deep targets for 453 yards this fall. His 14.4 yards per target is an eye-popping figure. Most importantly, though, he didn't drop a single pass all season.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 5 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Jaxson Dart goes from having scant receiving options to arguably the most fully loaded receiving corps in the NFL with this pick. Tyson is a crafty, all-around route runner who creates more space for himself than anyone in the class. His only concern is his injury history that's caused him to miss time in three straight seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Trevor Goosby OT Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd It was an up-and-down first season as a starter for Goosby, but by season's end there wasn't a better offensive lineman in college football. He was the best player on the field in Texas' upset win over Texas A&M to cap off the regular season. He also has experience on the right side in 2024, as he'd have to flip to that side in Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 7 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Bailey is a twitched-up athlete who can hunt quarterbacks. His 13.5 sacks led all Power Four defenders this fall. The Saints defense has turned a leaf from the Dennis Allen era and could use more speed off the edge instead of power.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Reese is what a modern hybrid linebacker looks like. He can rush the passer, drop deep into coverage, or run sideline to sideline in the run game at a high level. His juice is exactly what the Commanders are missing in their front seven.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals haven't been right at safety since Jessie Bates III left. That would change in a hurry with Downs back there. He's a do-it-all safety who's also an exceptional tackler.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 10 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3268 RUYDS 98 INTS 5 TDS 28 The Rams won't be drafting top 10 anytime soon as long as Sean McVay is their head coach. Because of that, they may take a swing on their next franchise quarterback to apprentice Matthew Stafford in the meantime. Simpson has shown flaws of late in his first season as a starter, but there's more than enough flashes from him to get excited about what he could become.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Give J.J. McCarthy all the weapons you can give him to take the pressure off the young quarterback. Love would give opposing defensive coordinators a lot to think about in game-planning meetings with Jahmyr Gibbs-esque home run ability.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Given how this season ended for the Chiefs, the front office may very well want to make sure Patrick Mahomes is never in the firing line behind a UDFA offensive tackle again. Mauigoa would pair with Trey Smith on the right side to create one brutish double-team combo.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 40 REYDS 490 YDS/REC 12.3 TDS 8 Sadiq's mixture of speed, YAC ability and physicality in the run game is perfect for Mike McDaniel's offense. He'd be like a souped-up version of Jonnu Smith for them. Athletes like Sadiq are perfect for today's NFL, which so often asks tight ends to block on the move.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens guard position has been among the worst in the NFL this season. Fano would change that with his fleet feet and quick hands. He starts at right tackle now for the Utes but looks better suited for the interior in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy has already declared for the draft, making him the biggest wild-card prospect in the class. I say that because he didn't play a down of football this fall after tearing his ACL in January. His tape in 2024 was top-10 worthy, but the injury throws a wrench into that projection. For the Panthers, he'd be worth a swing given their need and how scary their secondary would be if McCoy hits his high-end projection.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Styles is the perfect linebacker for a Matt Eberflus defense. He's not a great blitzer, but Eberflus doesn't send linebackers much. What Styles is is an elite tackler (didn't miss one tackle all season) who has the best range at the second level in the draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Faulk is a physically imposing defensive end who can play both inside and outside. He's a dynamo in the run game but a work in progress as a pass rusher with only 31 pressures this past fall. His tools are worth taking a chance on developing given how special they are.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 18 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The last time an uber-strong defensive tackle from Clemson fell in the draft, it turned out fairly well for the Giants. You couldn't find Woods outside the top five in a mock draft prior to the season, but a disappointing junior campaign that saw him register a career-low 15 pressures could cause him to slip.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The NFC is trench warfare, and the Bucs are just adding reinforcements here. Ioane was the best true guard in the country this fall. as he was lights out in pass protection all season. He allowed only four pressures on 310 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 The Biletnikoff Award winner slots into an offense in desperate need of a reliable No. 2 receiver. Lemon may be the most reliable receiver in the entire draft class with only a 2.8% drop rate for his entire career.

Round 1 - Pick 21 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd Defensive tackle may not qualify as a need for the Eagles, but they will continue to pound the trenches as long as Howie Roseman is the GM. Washington is exactly the kind of player Roseman has coveted in his GM tenure: a big, freaky athlete. Washington's first step is elite for a 330-pounder and can be a problem in the right scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 22 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive line may be the bigger need, but Allen's tape may be difficult for head coach DeMeco Ryans to pass on. That's because Allen plays the game exactly how you'd want a linebacker to play it. He's a tone-setter on every single play who hits like a brick. It takes a special talent to start at linebacker for Kirby Smart as a true freshman, and that's Allen.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 23 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys need help anywhere they can get it on their defense, and Delane is just that at corner. He's got the best man-match tape in the draft class this past fall with only 13 catches allowed for 147 yards.

Round 1 - Pick 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th REC 57 REYDS 886 YDS/REC 15.5 TDS 12 The Bills finally get a Stefon Diggs-esque separator for the first time since his departure from Buffalo.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears have already got the league's best run game with a revolving door at left tackle. Adding Proctor to it would almost be unfair to opposing defenses. He can cave in a double team as well as any college tackle you'll see but comes with some foot-speed concerns in pass protection.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 2nd McDonald is the kind of immovable nose tackle that Jim Harbaugh would love to plant in the middle of his defensive line. Not only can he eat double teams, but he can also shed to make plays. McDonald led all defensive tackles in college football in run-stop percentage this past fall.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Emmanuel Pregnon IOL Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Pregnon is an explosive athlete at left guard who's had a breakout season for the Ducks. His ability to play on the move would be perfect for a Kyle Shanahan scheme. He's allowed only three pressures all season.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Lomu didn't quite fix his play-strength concerns from his sophomore to junior seasons, but his quick feet and crafty hands could still entice a tackle-needy team like the Browns to take him in the first round. The Browns' revolving door of tackles has allowed the most pressures in the NFL this season.

Round 1 - Pick 29 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Parker is yet another disappointing Clemson defensive lineman. He was in the top 10 of most mock drafts during the preseason but saw his pressure total fall from 51 last year to 41 this year. There's still a lot to like from him in the run game, but his lack of high-end juice could cause him to fall.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd This is likely Tariq Woolen's last season in a Seahawks uniform, which means a cornerback spot should be opening up next year. Terrell's game isn't too dissimilar to current Seahawk Devon Witherspoon. Having two of that player in one secondary feels unfair.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Carter Smith IOL Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 313 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 95th POSITION RNK 11th Smith is one of the unsung stars on the No. 1 Hoosiers team. He's been dominant on the left side all season, especially in the run game. He's a left tackle for the Hoosiers, but I could see him slotting in on the right side or inside for the Rams.