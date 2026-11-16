In the Week 10 edition of "Monday Night Football," the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Baltimore is coming off a disastrous Thursday night loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, during which the offense looked inept with third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano under center while nursing an injury. The Ravens will now turn to the recently-acquired Jacoby Brissett in hopes that he can reinvigorate the attack in the absence of both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Los Angeles is in the midst of an epic disaster of a season, having started the year 0-8 and looking horrific on both sides of the ball. The Chargers are once again beset by a cavalcade of injuries, but that is no excuse for just how poorly they have played. They're the only winless team in the league at the moment, so they'll be looking for their first victory of the season.

Will the Ravens bounce back, or will the Chargers finally get on the board? We'll find out soon enough. Before we break down the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

How to watch Ravens vs. Chargers live

When the Chargers have the ball

The Chargers are 26th in the NFL in total yards and 32nd (a.k.a., last) in points. They average a mere 4.7 yards per play, which is 29th in the league, and they have scored points on only 27.4% of their drives while turning it over a league-worst 18.9% of the time. They lead the NFL in pre-snap penalties per game. They don't do anything well, and they often put themselves behind the eight ball with inexcusable mistakes.

Justin Herbert looks like a broken quarterback, completing just 61.3% of his passes at an average of 6.8 yards per attempt, with six touchdown passes against a league-worst 11 interceptions. His receiver corps has been brutal all season, dropping passes and seemingly miscommunicating with him on routes left and right. He once again won't have Ladd McConkey on Monday evening, either, which will leave the uninspiring trio of Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith as his top perimeter options.

Los Angeles has been entirely unable to run the ball, with Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal combining for 709 yards on 184 carries — an average of 3.8 yards per tote. The offensive line has given them no room to run whatsoever, clearing the way for only 0.90 yards before contact per carry, according to Tru Media. The backs themselves have a slightly below-average avoided tackle rate, but they still check in considerably below average in yards after contact per carry.

Other than all that, though, things are going really well!

That said, the Ravens do provide the Chargers with an opportunity to at least move the ball. Baltimore is 25th in the league in scoring defense and 21st in yards allowed per play. The Ravens have shown themselves to be beatable mostly through the air, as they've allowed only 3.6 yards per carry this season. Herbert doesn't have his top receiving option available in this game, but if the offensive line can actually provide him with adequate time to throw (not a guarantee with this group, obviously), then perhaps he can throw the ball to the guys wearing his color shirts rather than the opposing team for a change.

When the Ravens have the ball

It's hard to know what to expect from Baltimore's offense given that the Ravens are now on their fourth starting quarterback. This time around, it is the one who has yet to play with his new team and arrived in town just a week and a half ago.

We know that Brissett has completed 63.3% of his passes for only 5.6 yards per attempt this season, with 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions. We also know that he was benched in favor of Gardner Minshew before being traded from Arizona to Baltimore. He's competent and can keep the offense moving at times, but he doesn't offer much in terms of ceiling.

We also know that Brissett likes to hyper-target his top options in the passing game. We saw that in Arizona with Trey McBride and Michael Wilson, but we also saw it in other stops, like when he honed in on Amari Cooper during his year as the starter with the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens already focus the majority of their passing game on wide receiver Zay Flowers, and it wouldn't be surprising if Brissett peppered him with targets here.

Flowers was having a monster season with Lamar Jackson and even Tyler Huntley under center, but he did nothing the last two weeks with Joe Fagnano in the lineup, essentially. He should get back to producing at a decent level here, provided that offensive coordinator Declan Doyle moves him around the formation rather than parking him in the slot, where the Chargers have been better in coverage than they have been on the outside.

Still, the Ravens will likely look to center the offense on Derrick Henry, so that Brissett doesn't have to do a ton of heavy lifting. Henry hasn't been as efficient this season (3.9 yards per carry) as he was during his first two years with the Ravens (5.6 per carry), presumably in part because he hasn't had Jackson to draw defensive attention away from his runs up the middle.

Henry does still have a 53.7% rushing success rate, but he hasn't broken the types of long runs we've been used to seeing from him because the wider rushing lanes are not available with defenses crowding the box. He's run into an eight-man box on 30.9% of his carries, according to Tru Media, the third-highest rate among the 26 players with at least 100 rushing attempts so far this season.

The Chargers have actually been half-way decent against the run this year, allowing 4.1 yards per carry to opposing running backs, but they've been hit for explosives at an above-average rate. If they don't get Henry on the ground quickly, he could hit a crease and take it a long way. If that starts happening, it'll open things up for Brissett to work the play-action game, which could lead to big plays for the likes of Flowers, Ja'Kobi Lane and perhaps even Mark Andrews.

Prediction

I don't feel good at all about predicting the Chargers to actually keep a game close, but that's what I'm going to do here. I'm not going as far as predicting that they'll get their first win, but I think they can hang in the game against Jacoby Brissett in his first start with Baltimore. The Ravens' offense should be better than it was with Joe Fagnano under center, but I'm not sure it will fully hit the ground running right away. LA's offense is pretty broken, but the Ravens haven't exactly been great defensively (25th in scoring defense), so the Chargers might be able to put at least some points on the board.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Chargers 20