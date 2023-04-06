Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.53 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Sean Murphy-Bunting

Summary:

Riley Moss is a super-experienced outside cornerback with twitchy feet and quality downfield speed. He matches routes well at all levels. He's bendy, using nice swim moves to beat WR blocks to get to the ball. His ball skills are on point, and he recovers well if/when beaten at the top of a route because of how sudden his feet are. He's an active run defender and fundamentally sound tackler, although at times diving tackle attempts lead to misses. He has short arms to play on the perimeter in the NFL but has prototypical outside CB hype and weight. He legitimately may have the agility to man up in the slot, and he's awesome in zone, too. Overall, he's an older, experienced CB with the legitimate athletic chops to stick at corner in the NFL. Of course, safety wouldn't be a bad option for him, either.

Strengths:

Ultra twitchy

Played loads of football in college

Inside-out versatility

Natural mirroring skills

Finds the football frequently in the air

Weaknesses: