Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.37 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Khalil Shakir

Summary:

Ronnie Bell is a pace-based WR who understands how to change gears to get open. There's some burst/athleticism to his game, but that's not how he'll win in the NFL. He has slippery, subtle contact balance and cutting skill that help him excel after the catch. He's super-willing in that regard, too. He will fight for every yard once he has the ball in his hands. His hands are very reliable, but he doesn't play big down the field or when there's traffic near him. Speed looks average at its very best. He has plenty of inside-out experience, and he ran an assortment of routes in college. He won't be for everyone because he doesn't have wow athleticism, but he understands what it takes to find space in the NFL and maximize every ounce of his physical ability after the catch.

Strengths:

Deceptive YAC type who wins with RB-like vision and plus contact balance

Flair for the acrobatic catch

Hard-worker who'll fit for extra yardage

Traffic hurts his concentration and catch rate considerably

Weaknesses: