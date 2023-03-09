Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.64 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jamil Douglas

Summary:

Spencer Anderson is a lineman with exposure to tackle but is best suited playing on the interior. He lacks the arc speed to challenge NFL rushers and is susceptible to motion across his face. Anderson plays with a strong base and does a good job of adjusting his hands when engaged. He has a good understanding of angles and sealing run lanes. His lateral mobility and recovery speed will present challenges.

Strengths:

Positional flexibility having played inside and out

Plays with a strong, sturdy base

Does a good job of re-adjusting his hands once engaged

Good upper body strength

Good understanding of blocking angles and sealing run lanes

Weaknesses: