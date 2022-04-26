Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.42 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Tanner Muse

Strengths:

More likely to be an overhang or attached linebacker in the NFL because of his size. Shows disciplined eyes. Special teams capable. Stuffed the stat sheet.

Weaknesses:

Leans too much at the route stem and gets burnt on routes across his face. Below average agility and break speed.

Accolades: