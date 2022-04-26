Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 72.42 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Tanner Muse
Strengths:
More likely to be an overhang or attached linebacker in the NFL because of his size. Shows disciplined eyes. Special teams capable. Stuffed the stat sheet.
Weaknesses:
Leans too much at the route stem and gets burnt on routes across his face. Below average agility and break speed.
Accolades:
- 2021: Career-high two interceptions (T-10th-most in MAC)
- 2019: Career highs in tackles (98) and passes defensed (10)