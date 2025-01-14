The fourth stop on the road to the 2025 NFL Draft brings us to Fort Worth, Texas, where the College Gridiron Showcase entered its 11th year in existence. Normally, all-star games all follow the same format: week of practice and then a game at the end. But not the College Gridiron Showcase. What makes this event unique is that it maximizes efficiency for the scouts by focusing the first two days of work on position-specific drills and competitive periods before culminating with a controlled scrimmage. There is no game at the end of the week; just two full days of meetings, player access and physical practices.

What also makes this event unique -- and why its leaders Jose Jefferson, Craig Redd, Mike Rittlemann, and their wonderful staff do such a great job -- is because of the sheer amount of prospects they bring to the event. This year, 217 prospects participated in front of all 32 NFL teams, nine CFL teams and eight UFL teams, as well as teams from both the European League of Football and Arena/Indoor football leagues.

It is a great opportunity for players who hail from smaller schools and who were some hidden gems from FBS programs to "showcase" their pro potential in front of a bevy of scouts from across the football landscape.

Quarterbacks

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 213 pounds

213 pounds School: Wilfrid Laurier

One of the top, if not the top CFL QB prospect in the 2025 class, Elgersma without question had the best performance this week at the position. The level of velocity in which he threw the ball was next level. Scouts consistently commented on his arm strength and ability to drive the football. I got the chance to see him compete back in May at the USports East-West Bowl in Waterloo, Ontario, and he stood out there as well, so it was great to see how he would measure up against NCAA competition. He's going to have a lot of interest come draft time, both here and north of the border.

Other standouts

Tyler Huff, Jacksonville State

Running backs

Full disclosure, this was such an impressive group of running backs that each one had fantastic moments during the two days. I've never seen anything like that before at an all-star game/event. So, while we'll spotlight a couple, in the "other standouts" portion are the rest of the backs who participated at CGS.

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 228 pounds

228 pounds School: Appalachian State

Marshall checked multiple boxes during the Saturday practice. He met all of the size, speed and requisite skill parts that scouts covet. What really stood out to me was how consistent he was as a receiver, showing both comfort and potential as a threat in the downfield passing game.

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 198 pounds

198 pounds School: CSU-Pueblo

Russell was someone whose explosiveness and acceleration instantly stood out during both days. He's a quick-twitch athlete who has the type of burst to turn a pro corner. Given the fact that he also caught the ball well, it wouldn't shock me to see him be a stellar third-down back at the professional level.

Other standouts

Anthony Watkins, Tulsa

Quali Conley, Arizona

KeAundre McCullough, William Jewell

Lawrance Toafili, Florida State

Sam Hicks, Abilene Christian

David Afari, Northern Colorado

Brandon Cade, Berry

Wide receivers

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 188 pounds

188 pounds School: Illinois

Franklin operated at a different speed and smoothness in my opinion. The seamless transitions in and out of his cuts were on full display during 1-on-1s. We've seen draft picks from this event before, especially at this position (2023 seventh-round pick Colton Dowell from UT-Martin), so it wouldn't surprise me if Franklin gets his name called in April.

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 180 pounds

180 pounds School: Ohio

Owen had arguably the most consistent day of the receivers. From his route-running to his ability to make the difficult catch, he excelled. It's no surprise he racked up more than 1,200 receiving yards this season for the Bobcats; he gets open.

Other standouts

Jalen Thomas, Tiffin

CJ Wiggins, Missouri S&T

Jordan Bingham, Moravian

Jack Studer, UW-La Crosse

Noah Coyne, Case Western Reserve

Max McLeod, Colorado School of Mines

Kenneth Womack, Western Michigan

Sean Atkins, South Florida

Bryson Green, Wisconsin

Tight ends

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 237 pounds

237 pounds School: St. Norbert

Fluidity is what came to mind during Van Vooren's week of practice. He's such a fluid athlete with confident hands. It's events like this where a Division III kid in Van Vooren can show how he measures up against his FBS counterparts, giving scouts a good idea and more realistic look at his pro projection moving forward.

Other standouts

Mark Mahoney, Brown

Sam Pitz, Minnesota-Duluth

Josiah Miamen, Florida International

Offensive line

OT Mason Miller

Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 296 pounds

296 pounds School: North Dakota State

Miller was able to show his anchoring ability during 1-on-1s. He was a really good get for the CGS, as he's an obvious excellent player who is fresh off of a national championship a week ago, yet still found a way to attend and compete. It wouldn't surprise me to see him get a call up to another game.

OG Marlon Martinez

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 317 pounds

317 pounds School: Mississippi State

I was impressed with the footwork and overall athleticism of Martinez. I thought it was a big reason why he had the consistency he had over the two days.

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 306 pounds

School: Iowa

Elsbury is one of those guys who hails from a major program and hasn't been a multi-year starter or consistent starter, yet has pro-level ability. His situation reminds me a lot of running back Khalil Herbert at Kansas when he was behind Pooka Williams. The difference here is that Elsbury didn't transfer; he just stayed at Iowa and logged over 400 snaps. This was a big week for him, and he impressed many scouts in attendance.

Other standouts

OT Alec Rasmussen, St. Thomas

OT Blaise Sparks, Delaware

OT Brandon Casey, Montana

OG Sam Carson, UL-Monroe

OG Connor Klassen, Regina

OG Ozzie Hutchinson, UAlbany

OC Bardhyl Gashi, Colgate

OC Dre Doiron, Kansas

OC Jamal Hines, Howard

Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 244 pounds

244 pounds School: Miami (OH)

Ugwu's twitch and explosiveness off the ball was definitely identifiable right out of the gate. During 1-on-1s is where he kept raising eyebrows. I thought he played a lot bigger than his size this week.

DT Adin Huntington

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 270 pounds

270 pounds School: Tulane

As an undersized defensive tackle, it's important to be able to win with savvy and quickness, both attributes Huntington displayed this week. I believe he's got the fluid athleticism to play multiple techniques up front. He's definitely a player to track during the process, as it seems as though the Green Wave have a factory of undersized defensive linemen who can play.

Other standouts

DE Joe Anderson, Purdue

DE Leonard Henry IV, Saginaw Valley State

DE Hayden Harris, Montana

DE Matt Jaworski, Fordham

DE Phillip Webb, Jackson State

DE Charlie Looes, Rice

EDGE Jeremiah Ojo, Montreal

EDGE Jahfari Harvey, SMU

DT Brandon Davies-Lyons, York

DT Anthonie Lattony, Wofford

DT Demond Taylor, Northern Illinois

DT Malcolm Ray, Rutgers

DT Kori Roberson, SMU

Linebackers

ILB Keon Freeman

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 220 pounds

220 pounds School: Robert Morris

Freeman's athleticism showed up in pass coverage, as this was where he was most comfortable as opposed to other backers. Being able to stay with backs in a drill that's heavily tilted toward the offensive side of the ball was impressive.

OLB Devin Veresuk

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 236 pounds

236 pounds School: Windsor

Another Canadian prospect I got a chance to see back in the spring was Veresuk. He's got very good athleticism and more than held his own in coverage against tight ends. Also during 9-on-7s, he was able to fit the run well, making plays at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Other standouts

ILB Joseph Vaughn, UCLA

ILB Bo Spearman, Austin Peay

ILB Jaylon Sharpe, UT-Martin

ILB Josiah Cotton, Stephen F. Austin

OLB Allen Walker, Jackson State

OLB Alfred Dailey Jr., Saginaw Valley State

OLB Jalan Gaines, Illinois State

Defensive backs

CB Cam Sims

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds School: East Tennessee State

I thought Sims competed really well during 1-on-1s. His ability to play with length and technique kept him in the hip pocket of receivers. He's very physical at the catch point, and if a receiver caught a ball, it was an amazing throw by the QB, as Sims gave them zero room to operate.

S Kenny Gallop

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 219 pounds

219 pounds School: Howard

Gallop is built like a tank and enforces like one as well. Studying his film prior to coming into this event, you saw his consistency in the run game. At CGS, he was listed as a corner, so seeing him work outside in space was a new piece of the evaluation puzzle. There could be a home for him as a slot defender in the pros, a la Brian Branch of the Detroit Lions. I thought his week in Fort Worth truly elevated his draft stock.

Other standouts