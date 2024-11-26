With the regular season ending in the FCS and their playoffs getting underway this weekend, they join both Division II and Division III in postseason play. These are some of the best games to view potential pro prospects because of the high-stakes nature of the matchups.

Ideally, you want to see prospects from a smaller school perform against upper-level competition, but you won't get that luxury until the postseason all-star game circuit. Until then, the next best thing is to see how they perform in the biggest of games and moments.

In this week's edition of The Hunt Report, I wanted to focus on a prospect from each subdivision and spotlight their upcoming playoff matchup. This is a great chance to see how they perform in a win-or-go-home situation, and if they are able to answer the call when the situation, scenario or the football call upon them.

WR Jalal Dean

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds

190 pounds College: Tennessee State

Tennessee State Next game: Montana (Nov. 30)

Dean is a big-play threat for the Tigers and does a great job of slipping past coverage vs. zone. I like how tough he is with regards to holding onto the ball vs. contact by the defender. That's a big part of his game is that he's not shocked by contact within the route or at the catch point. He's willing to play the same physical game with the defensive backs. In his upcoming matchup vs. Montana, expect to see his number called a lot on critical down-and-distance situations.

DL Issac Anderson

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 280 pounds

280 pounds College: Virginia Union

Virginia Union Next game: Lenoir-Rhyne (Nov. 30)

Anderson plays with good body lean and leverage for the position. I like how he's able to stay in a good football position when firing off the football. I think he's got potential to add some weight and hold it down as a five-technique for certain teams. He does a good job of using his length to lock-and-extend, subsequently walking an OL back into the backfield. He's got a really good opportunity to showcase this week against a very good Lenoir-Rhyne offensive line.

LB/S Rossy Moore

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds College: Mount Union

Mount Union Next game: John Carroll (Nov. 30)

Moore is a dynamic player for Mount Union. You can see him consistently being moved around the defense, as the team does a great job of maximizing his athleticism and ability to match up across the board. In his bag is the ability to blitz off the edge, showcase an ability to win with power or speed, the fluidity to float through zone coverage, and the matchup capabilities in man vs. backs and some tight ends. What'll be interesting to see for him will be where he projects as a pro player. In today's game, a hybrid WLB/SS role would work well.