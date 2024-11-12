As an evaluator, you always want to view a prospect's best game, worst game and game against the best competition in order to get a true, holistic view of a prospect's ability. That helps you be much better at projecting his skill set and ability to the next level. I would add that you also want to see how a player handles the situation of the season as well.

This is the final weekend of the regular season for Division II and Division III football, as the playoffs will begin the following week. With that being the backdrop, I wanted to focus on a few of the Division II prospects who are on really strong teams who will be in the postseason for sure, and see how well they play in their final regular season game and how they approach the challenge of finishing strong.

We are also starting to see some postseason all-star game invites trickle out to prospects. When I scour the FCS level, there are a couple of names to keep an eye on as these invites start to bubble up who should be on the receiving end of one, or maybe even multiple. These all-star events are critical for the evaluation process because they provide opportunities to see players compete against upper-level competition and see them cross-train at different positions to figure out if and where they project as pros.

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 205 pounds

205 pounds College: Augustana (SD)

Augustana (SD) Next game: Bemidji State (Nov. 16)

Buckley does a really good job of staying assignment sound in his responsibilities, which always puts him around the football. As a top-down player, he's able to keep the defense strong in the alley with regards to run defense, and he also has the ability to thrive in the short zone area of the passing game. Never missing the opportunity to make the play that's there to be made, Buckley always displays strong ball skills as well. I like his potential as a blitzer coming off the short corner.

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 188 pounds

188 pounds College: CSU-Pueblo

CSU-Pueblo Next game: Chadron State (Nov. 16)

I love how Pittman doesn't allow his size to be a hindrance with regards to playing on the outside. Obviously, he'll have to consistently show that effort if he wants to play on the outside as a pro, but will more than likely find a home as an inside corner at the professional level. What stands out the most is his ability to match the physicality with the receiver within the five-yard area. He's got the right amount of handsy-ness for the position, which helps him stay in the fight. Pittman has played a ton of ball over his career, and it shows on film.

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 280 pounds

280 pounds College: Findlay

Findlay Next game: Tiffin (Nov. 16)

Carter's athleticism jumps out at you on film right away, and he's got a good physical foundation to build upon. I've got to give credit to the Findlay program, as it has shown the ability to develop good point-of-attack players in the last few draft cycles. Carter plays right guard, but could easily have a home as a center at the next level. What will be critical for him will be the postseason all-star game circuits, as he will get a chance to show if the potential for the move to center is there or if he'll have to remain as a guard. On the field, he's super quick off the ball and is the type of lineman who is always looking for work.

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 250 pounds

250 pounds College: Cal Poly

Cal Poly Next game: Sacramento State (Nov. 16)

Ponder is one of my favorite small-college pass rushers in the class, as he's got the perfect combination of both explosiveness and balance for the position. He is able to convert speed-to-power rather well and is able to win in a multitude of ways. As strong of a run defender as he is a pass rusher, it doesn't go unnoticed that he knows how to play up to the situation of the game to make the play necessary to be made. His game this season against Stanford was a good viewing based on the type of talent he faced, and he was very productive and disruptive in that contest.

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 305 pounds

305 pounds College: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Next game: Idaho State (Nov. 16)

Hansen does a fantastic job of "sitting in the chair" with regards to handling a bull rusher. He's got the strong hands to really latch onto a defensive lineman and keep him at bay along the line of scrimmage. He doesn't miss many reps in true 1-on-1 situations. He starts at left tackle for the Eagles, and I think he would be a solid prospect inside as a left guard at the pro level because of how well he's able to battle and win in a phone booth.