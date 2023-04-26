Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 53.30 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Evan Weaver

Summary:

Titus Leo played in 22 games the last two seasons, racking up 10 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss. He ran a sub-4.70 with a 4.32 short shuttle at his pro day. He plays much bigger than his size; uses hands well to get off blocks. One of the few brights spots on a Wagner team that won just one game in 2022 and earned a Shrine Bowl invite whose NFL future may be at off-ball linebacker.

Strengths:

  • Looks small on tape but plays much bigger; uses hands well to get off OT blocks early in rep
  • Plays stout at pint vs. TE types
  • Plays with his hair on fire, even when game is long decided

Weaknesses:

  • Looks small on tape
  • Will be stymied when rushing inside; too small to move the POA
  • Consistently overmatched physically against bigger OL types, but athleticism/twitch/want-to shows up on tape