Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 53.30 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Evan Weaver
Summary:
Titus Leo played in 22 games the last two seasons, racking up 10 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss. He ran a sub-4.70 with a 4.32 short shuttle at his pro day. He plays much bigger than his size; uses hands well to get off blocks. One of the few brights spots on a Wagner team that won just one game in 2022 and earned a Shrine Bowl invite whose NFL future may be at off-ball linebacker.
Strengths:
- Looks small on tape but plays much bigger; uses hands well to get off OT blocks early in rep
- Plays stout at pint vs. TE types
- Plays with his hair on fire, even when game is long decided
Weaknesses:
- Looks small on tape
- Will be stymied when rushing inside; too small to move the POA
- Consistently overmatched physically against bigger OL types, but athleticism/twitch/want-to shows up on tape