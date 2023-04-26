Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 53.30 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Evan Weaver

Summary:

Titus Leo played in 22 games the last two seasons, racking up 10 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss. He ran a sub-4.70 with a 4.32 short shuttle at his pro day. He plays much bigger than his size; uses hands well to get off blocks. One of the few brights spots on a Wagner team that won just one game in 2022 and earned a Shrine Bowl invite whose NFL future may be at off-ball linebacker.

Strengths:

Looks small on tape but plays much bigger; uses hands well to get off OT blocks early in rep

Plays stout at pint vs. TE types

Plays with his hair on fire, even when game is long decided

Weaknesses: