Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.48 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Bishop Sankey

Strengths:

Shorter, decently compact one-cut and go runner with good burst through the hole and average to slightly above average long speed. At times can jump cut laterally to make a defender miss but his explosion afterwards takes a second to kick in. Unafraid of contact at full speed, surprising power for his size

Weaknesses:

His explosion takes a second to kick in. Doesn't have the frame to withstand punishment at the NFL level. Not much usage in the pass game. Nothing overly stands out about his game.

Accolades: