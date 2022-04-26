Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 64.48 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Bishop Sankey
Strengths:
Shorter, decently compact one-cut and go runner with good burst through the hole and average to slightly above average long speed. At times can jump cut laterally to make a defender miss but his explosion afterwards takes a second to kick in. Unafraid of contact at full speed, surprising power for his size
Weaknesses:
His explosion takes a second to kick in. Doesn't have the frame to withstand punishment at the NFL level. Not much usage in the pass game. Nothing overly stands out about his game.
Accolades:
- 2021: Led Pac-12 in rush yards per attempt (6.7)
- 2021: 96-yard rush TD vs. Stanford was longest rush from line of scrimmage in program history and fifth-longest in FBS this season.