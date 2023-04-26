Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.76 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Patrick Gamble

Summary:

TK McLendon Jr. is an athletic interior defender with great size. He is still a bit raw, and pad level prevents him from shedding blocks in the run game. However, he has good quickness to shoot gaps and impact the mesh point. McLendon has good play strength, so teams will find all of the desirable traits in a developmental Day 3 interior defender.

Strengths:

Good size for the position

Good play strength

Good quickness to shoot gaps

Big athletic potential

Weaknesses: