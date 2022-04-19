Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.49 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Desmond Hollin

Strengths:

Good change of direction. Has strong hands with good closing speed. Has some big hands that engulf ball carriers. Does a good job of getting off blocks. Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space rather than overcommitting.

Weaknesses:

Needs to develop more pass rush moves and counters. Size to play 3-technique but lacks initial burst to make consistent impact as a pass rusher.

Accolades: