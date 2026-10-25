A week after logging zero carries, Cam Skattebo is expected to reprise his role as the Giants' lead running back during Sunday's game against the Texans, according to ESPN.

The Giants are also expected to work in Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary at various points in the game. New York waived Najee Harris less than 48 hours after last week's loss.

"Nobody's safe, it's as simple as that," Skattebo said on Friday of Harris' release. "And I think when we go on the field, and we perform, if we're not performing, we understand there's a possibility of not being here. And if I don't perform, I know there's a possibility of me not being here."

Skattebo's demotion last week came after his fumble in overtime during the Giants' eventual tie against the Commanders. He's lost five fumbles in 13 career games.

"I got taught a lesson," he said. "I don't know if that's from them or from myself. I had to kind of step back and look at it and figure out why. Why I was doing the things I was doing, what was happening. Came to practice, worked on those things, corrected them. Ready to go back out there and play ball."

Skattebo is averaging just 3.6 yards-per-carry this season after he averaged 4.1 yards-per-carry in 2025. He had a successful stretch as the Giants' starting running back last season (he ran for a career-high 98 yards and three scores in a win over the Eagles) before an injury prematurely ended his season.

On Sunday, Skattebo will face a Texans defense that has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. Houston's defense is also third in the league in fewest yards-per-carry average allowed.

The Giants' running game will look to take some of the pressure off of JJ McCarthy, who will make his first start with Big Blue.