Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 68.65 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Uchenna Nwosu
Summary:
Tyrus Wheat is a solid player, disruptive wherever he lines up; has versatility/athleticism to play on the edge or as an off-ball linebacker.
Strengths:
- High-motor player, no quit; hustle sacks show up on tape
- Sure tackler in space; will maintain gap responsibilities on edge
- Comes downhill with purpose from ILB spot
- Has athleticism to drop into coverage from EDGE position
- Can collapse pocket off edge with combination of speed and power
Weaknesses:
- Stout at LOS but not particularly explosive -- more reliable than anything
- Has bull rush but needs to expand pass-rush moves