Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.65 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Uchenna Nwosu

Summary:

Tyrus Wheat is a solid player, disruptive wherever he lines up; has versatility/athleticism to play on the edge or as an off-ball linebacker.

Strengths:

High-motor player, no quit; hustle sacks show up on tape

Sure tackler in space; will maintain gap responsibilities on edge

Comes downhill with purpose from ILB spot

Has athleticism to drop into coverage from EDGE position

Can collapse pocket off edge with combination of speed and power

Weaknesses: