Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.65 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Uchenna Nwosu

Summary:

Tyrus Wheat is a solid player, disruptive wherever he lines up; has versatility/athleticism to play on the edge or as an off-ball linebacker.

Strengths:

  • High-motor player, no quit; hustle sacks show up on tape
  • Sure tackler in space; will maintain gap responsibilities on edge
  • Comes downhill with purpose from ILB spot
  • Has athleticism to drop into coverage from EDGE position
  • Can collapse pocket off edge with combination of speed and power

Weaknesses:

  • Stout at LOS but not particularly explosive -- more reliable than anything
  • Has bull rush but needs to expand pass-rush moves